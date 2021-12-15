'One Of The Most Successful Skippers Ever': Virat Kohli's Captaincy Record In ODI And T20I

Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli was replaced with Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain of India by the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) a little over a month after Kohli hanged his boots as the T20I captain of India.

Kohli stepped down from the T20I captaincy following the conclusion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and was expected to continue leading India in the Test and ODI format. Rohit was meanwhile appointed as the full-time T20I skipper of India, while he was also handed the ODI captaincy of India, in a move by BCCI that faced heavy criticism.

BCCI’s move to remove Kohli from ODI captaincy was criticized by the cricket enthusiasts who cited Kohli’s impeccable record while leading the team in the limited-overs format and hailed him as one of the most successful skippers of India ever.

Virat Kohli’s record as the ODI skipper of India-

India played a grand total of 95 ODI matches under the leadership of Kohli from 2017 to 2021 and returned victorious on 65 occasions while facing defeat in 27 matches. He had a winning percentage of 70.43% while captaining India in the 50-over format, which put him higher than legendary captains MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly’s winning percentage of 59.52% and 53.90% respectively. His ODI captaincy record for India certainly made him a phenomenal leader in the format, but his lack of ICC Trophies seems to have influenced BCCI’s decision to remove him from the ODI captaincy.

Virat Kohli’s record as the T20I skipper of India-

Virat Kohli led India in a total of 50 T20I matches from 2017 to 2021 and won 30 matches out of the total matches played. India lost only 16 matches under Kohli as two games ended in a tied contest while the other two matches ended with no results. Kohli had a winning percentage of 81.81 while leading India in the shortest format of the game, while he stepped down from the role after failing to conquer a major ICC trophy for India. Meanwhile, he cited that he wants to focus on leading the team in the longer formats, before getting snubbed from the ODI captaincy on December 8 and will now lead only the Test team.

(Image: AP)