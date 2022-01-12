One Of The Rarest Moments In Cricket As Pujara's Drop Catch Costs India 5 Penalty Runs

In the ongoing India vs South Africa 3rd Test match, one of the rarest occurrences in cricket transpired when Slip fielder Cheteshwar Pujara dropped a catch and the ball ricocheted off his hands and hit a helmet lying behind Rishabh Pant and that in turn awarded South Africa five penalty runs. It was truly a rare happening when Pujara dropped South Africa's Temba Bavuma and awarded five runs to them as well. However, his blushes were slightly spared as skipper Virat Kohli took a stunning catch a few balls later.

India vs South Africa 3rd Test Match: Day 1 and 2 Recap

In the 3rd Test match, Team India see themselves in a tough situation once again. India entered the match with the aim to win the series decider as both India and South Africa have won one each. Virat Kohli returned from an injury and stepped up for the toss which he ended up winning following which he assessed the conditions and chose to bat first.

Team India lost their openers early on including in-form KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Rahul only managed to make 12 runs off 35 balls while Mayank got to 15 off 35 before being dismissed. The came two underfire batsmen, Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli. Both of them played some good shots and stabilised India's innings.

However, before he could get to his half-century, Pujara walked back for 43 runs off 77 balls. Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant and the entire tail end were unable to give Kohli any support. However, Kohli played a gritty inning and scored a half-century before getting out on 79 runs off 201 balls. India finished with 223 runs with a lot of pressure on the Indian bowlers.

For South Africa's first innings they had skipper Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram out on the crease. Elgar has been in superb form so far but Jasprit Bumrah struck early on and sent the Proteas skipper packing for just three runs in 16 balls. On just the second ball of Day 2, Markram was bowled out by Bumrah for eight runs in 22 balls. But an injured Keshav Maharaj played good innings as he got to 25 runs in 45 balls before being bowled out by Umesh Yadav. Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen managed to stabilise South Africa's innings and built a good partnership of over 60 runs. But Rassie departed soon after for 21 runs off 52 balls. Bavuma came on and did well to score 28 runs off 52 balls before Kohli took a sensational catch. Mohammed Shami then took Kyle Verreynne's wicket as he departed for a duck. Currently, Petersen is bowling superbly well at 68 runs in 156 balls and Marco Jansen at seven runs in 21 balls. South Africa are at 172 runs for the loss of six wickets and trail by 49 runs.

Image: AP