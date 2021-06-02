'One-off Genius': Pakistan Legend Ramiz Raja Lauds Indian Bowler Ahead Of WTC Final

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has heaped praise on Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin, calling the spinner a "genius" who is rare to find in world cricket. Raja, while speaking to India News, said Ashwin is an amazing spinner who can spin the ball and throw it from different angles, adding "He is intelligent". Raja, while discussing India's bowling line-up for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final, said that Ashwin is a "one-off genius" and that players like him are rare to find.

The 1992 World Cup-winning player said bowlers like Ashwin needs to be valued. Raja went on to talk about the lack of quality off-spinners in Pakistan since the retirement of legends Saqlain Mushtaq and Saeed Ajmal. He said that the ban on "doosra" is the root cause of the problem, adding several players have faced a ban due to the rule. Raja said what was needed to be changed after the ban is exactly what Ashwin did and spinners must learn from him. Ashwin is part of the Indian Test squad that will be travelling to the United Kingdom on June 2.

India's tour of England

The Indian team will arrive in the United Kingdom on June 3 and will directly move to their on-site hotel in Southampton, where they will undergo a mandatory isolation period. The Virat Kohli-led side will first lock horns against the Kiwis in a one-off Test match in Southampton, starting June 18, and will then play a five-match Test series against the host between August and September. The Test match between India and New Zealand will decide the winner of the two-year-long Test championship that had started in 2019.

India’s 20-member squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper).

(Image Credit: RamizRaja/Twitter/BCCI)

