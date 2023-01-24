Only 2 Indian Cricketers Make It To ICC Men's ODI Team Of The Year, Check Out The Full XI

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced their Men's ODI Team of The Year. ICC have named two Indian players in the playing XI for the 50-over format which includes pacer Mohammed Siraj and batsman Shreyas Iyer. Shreyas has been in exceptional form in the ODIs for India while Siraj has shouldered the responsibility of India's lead bowler in the 50-over format in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer's performance in the ODI format in the last year has been very exceptional. Shreyas Iyer has proved to be Team India's main anchor in the middle order. Batting mostly at number 4, Iyer has played 17 One Day Internationals and has scored 724 runs at an average of 55.69. Iyer scored at an impressive strike rate of 91.52. In 17 matches, he has hit six half-centuries followed by one century. With the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in mind, Iyer has cemented his place in the ODI team and is likely to play a big role for India.

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj's performance with the bowl for Team India has been a real plus point. Siraj has given equal support to Mohammed Shami in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Mohammed Siraj in the last one year has been one of the major bowling weapons for Team India.

Siraj has delivered for Team India both with the new and the old ball. In the calendar year Siraj played 15 matches and grabbed 24 wickets. He grabbed wickets at an economy of 4.62 and at an average of 23.50. Siraj's best figures during this period was 3/29.

With Siraj performing well with the ball for Team India, he can be a match-winner in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Siraj has also cemented his place in the Indian ODI team.

The Babar Azam led side comprises two Indians, two Australians, two Windies, two New Zealand and one-one players from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Zimbabwe each.

The eleven comprises all those players who have impressed with their performances throughout the year. The players in the team includes players who have performed well for their respective teams.

Here is the full ICC Men's ODI Team of The Year for 2022

🌟 Unveiling the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2022 🌟



Does your favourite player make the XI? #ICCAwards | Details 👇 — ICC (@ICC) January 24, 2023