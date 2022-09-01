Legendary Indian batter Gautam Gambhir has come out in support of current team vice-captain KL Rahul despite the 30-year-old's struggles after coming back from injury. Rahul's struggles were evident during the India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match on Wednesday as he scored 36 runs off 39 deliveries. Rahul has been criticised this past year for his strike-rate in T20 cricket.

Asia Cup 2022: Gautam Gambhir comes out in support of Rahul

While speaking on Star Sports following the India vs Hong Kong match, Gautam Gambhir compared KL Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma by stating, "KL Rahul has so much ability. I will not hesitate to say that in this dressing room, he probably has more ability than Rohit Sharma and he has shown that by doing it in international cricket. Only he can stop himself if he doesn't play freely."

The former Indian batter added, "He doesn't have to prove anything to anyone. You have seen in international cricket and the IPL, that you are only holding yourself back, just go play. T20 cricket was created so that you can express yourself." After explaining how Rahul should play fearless cricket and express himself, Gambhir went on to cite an incident when he believes that the 30-year-old should have continued to go after the bowlers instead of playing defensive cricket.

"He spent time, he played 39 balls, but the game changer could have been when he hit a six off the medium pacer and the next ball was in the same slot. If he had struck one more big hit, probably the entire momentum would have changed. Whether you play 39 or nine balls, two big shots give you more confidence than playing 39 balls. I hope because of these 39 balls he will play freely in the upcoming matches because this player has so much ability," explained the former Team India opening batter.

KL Rahul has been in tremendous pressure

Ever since KL Rahul's return from injury, the Team India vice-captain has been under significant pressure from both former cricketers and the media. After watching Rahul's innings of 36 runs from 39 deliveries, Venkatesh Prasad questioned whether there was something in the pitch that was not visible as he could not understand this approach from an experienced player like him.

Is there something in the pitch that is not visible. Simply can't fathom this approach especially from KL Rahul. #IndvsHkg — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 31, 2022

Meanwhile, a reporter from the media also asked Suryakumar Yadav during his press conference if he should open the batting alongside captain Rohit Sharma instead of Rahul. On hearing the question, Yadav joked, "You mean, India shouldn’t play KL Rahul. I mean, he is also returning after an injury and he also needs some time."