Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir lauded young fast bowler Avesh Khan, stating that the IPL should not be his sole focus and that he should concentrate on the upcoming T20 World Cup. Avesh Khan has a lot of talent, including pace and the courage to bowl difficult overs, according to Gambhir, who was the mentor for the IPL club Lucknow Super Giants, for whom the speedster picked up 18 wickets in the recently-concluded season. Gambhir went on to say that he wants to see Avesh grow in every match and that the pacer must set his eyes on the T20 World Cup.

Gambhir backs Avesh to play for India in all formats

Gambhir also backed Avesh to represent India in all three formats. Avesh is still young, according to the former India cricketer, and is always eager to learn new things, adding that if he continues to work hard, he will soon represent India in all three formats of the game. Gambhir further lauded Avesh's ability to bowl in all three phases of a T20 match. Gambhir said that Avesh has the pace which allows him to be effective in all three phases of a game.

"This bowler has a lot of talent, he has pace, a big heart to bowl the difficult overs. But I will want to see him improve further in every match. He is a young bowler, only the IPL should not be his goal, the T20 World Cup is coming ahead. He has the attitude that a fast bowler should have and the most important thing is that he is still young and wants to learn. If he continues to work hard, he can become an excellent bowler, not only in T20s but in all three formats," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

'That ability comes with pace. If you have the pace, then you feel confident in all three phases. We have seen a lot of bowlers who do not have the pace that Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, and Jasprit Bumrah have, then you have to give them the extra protection," he added.

Avesh was part of the playing XI for the first T20I match against South Africa on Thursday. The 25-year-old conceded 15 runs in his first over but made a strong comeback and leaked just 20 runs in his next three overs. Avesh, however, failed to pick a wicket in the match, which helped South Africa beat India by 7 wickets. The youngster is expected to feature in the starting XI for the second T20I in Cuttack on June 11. It will be interesting to see whether Avesh is able to make an impact with the ball in the upcoming match.

Image: PTI