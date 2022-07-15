Only One Indian Batsman Has Scored An ODI Century In Last 2 Years; Who Is He? Read Here

Virat Kohli is arguably the most favourite batter of Indian cricket fans, and they have been impatiently awaiting his century for the past couple of years. Kohli has not reached the three-digit mark in any format of the game since scoring a ton against Bangladesh in a pink-ball Test match in 2019. But it is not just Kohli as no Indian cricketer has recorded a century in One-Day Internationals since 2020 except one player.

KL Rahul the only Indian batter to score ODI ton since 2020

KL Rahul is the only men's Indian batter to have scored a century in ODI cricket in the past two years. The Karnataka-born cricketer scored a ton during a three-match home series against England in March 2021. Rahul hit 108 runs off 114 balls despite the team losing in the second ODI of the series. India lost by six wickets, which enabled England to level the series after entering the game with a 1-0 deficit. Interestingly, Kohli scored a half-century in the same game.

Rahul's century in the second game against England on March 26 is the only ton scored by an Indian batter in ODIs in the past two years. It is important to note that various Indian players have come close to the three-digit threshold on multiple occasions since then, but none of them has been able to turn those scores into centuries.

However, Indian batters have scored many centuries in other formats of the game, including Tests and T20Is. The most recent century from an Indian batter came during the third T20I against England. Suryakumar Yadav scored a century in the match but India lost the game. Earlier, Deepak Hooda scored a century against Ireland in the second T20I to help India win the game. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja recently scored a century each in the rescheduled fifth Test match against England.

England and India are currently engaged in a three-match one-day international series. The series is now level 1-1 thanks to England's resounding victory in the second game on Thursday. With only one game left in the series, no player has scored a century. It will be interesting to see if Indian players can break the curse and record a century during the match.

Image: BCCI