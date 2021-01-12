OPA Vs ODT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Odisha Cricket League 1st Semi-final Preview

The Odisha Panthers will take on the Odisha Tigers in the first semi-final of the Odisha Cricket League 2020-21. The OPA vs ODT match will be played at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. The OPA vs ODT live match is scheduled to commence at 3:30 PM IST on Tuesday, January 12. Here, we take a look at OPA vs ODT live scores, OPA vs ODT match prediction and OPA vs ODT playing 11.

OPA vs ODT Dream11 prediction: OPA vs ODT live match preview

The Odisha Tigers just manages to enter the semi-finals of the Odisha Cricket League 2020-21 despite receiving a thrashing from the Odisha Panthers. They sneaked into the semi-final after the Odisha Cheetahs lost their match as well. During the league stage, the Tigers won just 4 and lost 6 from their 10 matches. They will have a mountain to climb when they face the in-form Panthers in the semi-finals.

The Panthers had a brilliant tournament as they finished top of the points table in the league stage. After 10 matches, the Panthers won 9 and lost 1 match and will be looking to continue their fine form. They will definitely start as favourites when they take on the Tigers.

OPA vs ODT Dream11 prediction: Probable OPA vs ODT playing 11

OPA: Ranjit Paikaray, Ankit Singh, Shubham Nayak, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Nisikanta Rout, Basant Mohanty, Abhishek Yadav, Jayanta Behera, Sidhant Jena

ODT: Ayush Naik, Girija Sankar Barik, Amin Khan, Debasish Ashok Samantray (c), Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Rakesh Gochhayat (wk), B Shiva, Harshit Rathod, Rupak Pradhan, Rajkishan Patel, Shekhar Majhi

OPA vs ODT Dream11 prediction: Top picks for OPA vs ODT Dream11 team

B. Shiva

Alok Chandra Sahoo

Abhishek Yadav

Shekhar Majhi

OPA vs ODT match prediction: OPA vs ODT Dream11 team

OPA vs ODT live: OPA vs ODT match prediction

As per our OPA vs ODT Dream11 prediction, OPA should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The OPA vs ODT Dream11 prediction, top picks and OPA vs ODT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The OPA vs ODT match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

