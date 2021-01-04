OPA Vs OPU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Odisha T20 League 2020-21 Preview

The Odisha Panthers will lock horns with the Odisha Pumas in Match 18 of the Odisha T20 League, 2020-21. The OPA vs OPU match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on January 4, 2021. Here is our OPA vs OPU Dream11 prediction, OPA vs OPU Dream11 team and OPA vs OPU Dream11 top picks.

Double Header Coming Up Today(4th January 2021).. MGM ODISHA T20 CRICKET League (2020-21).. Streaming Live on FANCODE app.



Match 17 – ODISHA CHEETAHS vs ODISHA JAGUARS at 3:30 PM IST

Match 18 - ODISHA PANTHERS vs ODISHA PUMAS at 7:30 PM IST#MGM #OdishaT20CricketLeague #fancode pic.twitter.com/uDAhqcIMjW — Odisha Cricket Association (@cricket_odisha) January 4, 2021

OPA vs OPU Dream11 prediction: Match preview

In a repeat of the very first match of the Odisha T20 League, 2020-21, the Odisha Panthers will once again take on the Odisha Pumas. The Panthers won the first encounter between the sides after chasing the Pumas' total of 141 in style - with 4.3 overs left and at the loss of just one wicket. With this start to their campaign, the Panthers have gone on to remain undefeated and following their close super-over victory over the Odisha Jaguars last Sunday, are at the top of the table with a massive 20 points.

The Odisha Pumas meanwhile, have managed to shrug off their poor form from the start of the tournament and are now in third place on the table with three wins and two losses from five games. They will come into this game with two back to back victories over the Odisha Tigers and the Odisha Cheetahs and will hope to avenge their loss and put an end to the Panthers' rampage. A win today may take them to second place (depending on the result of the other games of the day).

OPA vs OPU playing 11 prediction

Odisha Panthers - Sparsh Somani, Sidhant Jena, Binit Mohanty, Abhishek Yadav, Alok Sahoo, Basant Mohanty (c), Ranjit Paikaray (wk), Nisikanta Rout, Pradeep Pradhan, Subham Nayak, Jayanta Behera.

Odisha Pumas - Kameswar Barik, Sandeep Pattnaik, Purnachandra Majhi, Tukuna Sahoo, Aravinda Singh (c), Prayash K Singh, Pratik Das, Soubhagya Mohanty (wk), Prasanta Rana, Jitendra Thapa, Dhiraj Singh

OPA vs OPU Key Players

Odisha Panthers - Pradeep Pradhan, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Abhishek Yadav

Odisha Pumas - Sandeep Pattnaik, Prayash K Singh, Tukuna Sahoo

OPA vs OPU Dream11 team

Wicket Keeper - Ranjit Paikaray

Batsman - Prasantha Rana, Sandeep Pattnaik, Abhishek Yadav

All Rounder - Pratik Anurag Das, Prayash K Singh, Alok Chandra Sahoo

Bowler - Tukuna Sahoo, Pradeep Pradhan, Shubham Nayak, Basant Mohanty

OPA vs OPU game prediction

According to our OPA vs OPU match prediction, the Odisha Panthers will win this match.

Note: The OPA vs OPU Dream11 prediction and OPA vs OPU Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The OPA vs OPU Dream11 team and OPA vs OPU Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

