'Opening Hunters In Pair': Mohammad Kaif Lauds Shikhar Dhawan-Prithvi Shaw Partnership

After Delhi Capitals' opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw set fireworks at the Wankhede Stadium against CSK, DC's assistant coach Mohammad Kaif hailed the duo sharing how he had missed Prithvi in this kind of form. Playing a knock of 85 and 72 respectively, Dhawan and Shaw helped Delhi to successfully chase the 189 runs-target set by Chennai.

Missing Shreyas, Axar, Rabada and Nortje but boy did we miss Prithvi in this kind of form. Gabbar tussi great ho! Openers hunting in pairs along with a solid start for the bowlers and captain Pant. #DelhiCapitals #IPL2021 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 11, 2021

IPL 2021 CSK vs DC

Winning the toss in his first game as a captain, Rishabh Pant chose to field first and put MS Dhoni & Co. to bat at the Wankhede. Having lost a couple of early wickets, CSK looked to be in troubled waters until Suresh Raina walked in and carried out the rescue act along with Moeen Ali. Raina and Ali steadied the innings for Chennai before the latter got out while playing a scoop shot over fine-leg. Chennai kept losing wickets before Jadeja and Sam Curran brought some firepower in the final overs of the first innings and finished at 188-7.

In reply, the runners-up of the previous edition made easy work of this run chase as openers Shikhar Dhawan (85) and Prithvi Shaw (72) took the Chennai bowlers to the cleaners at regular intervals. After Shaw was dismissed by Dwayne Bravo, Delhi's captain Rishabh Pant came in and batted with Dhawan before the latter was dismissed by Shardul Thakur. Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis assumed charge with Pant and the duo hit boundaries on regular intervals to take Delhi closer to the finishing line. Ultimately, Pant helped Delhi get past the finish line with eight balls to spare and DC added the first two points under their belt.