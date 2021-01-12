OPU Vs ODL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Odisha Cricket League 2021 2nd Semi-final Preview

The Odisha Pumas will lock horns with the Odisha Lions in the 2nd semi-final match of the Odisha Cricket League 2020-21 . The OPU vs ODL match will be played at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. The OPU vs ODL live match is scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, January 12. Here, we take a look at OPU vs ODL live scores, OPU vs ODL match prediction and OPU vs ODL playing 11.

OPU vs ODL Dream11 prediction: OPU vs ODL match preview

At the end of the league stage, the Pumas finished third on the points table with 6 wins and 4 losses from the 10 matches. On the other hand, the Lions finished second on the table with the same number of points but the difference between these two teams was the net run rate after 10 matches. The semi-final will be a completely different proposition as the pressure will be high.

Coming into this match, the Lions hold the psychological edge over Pumas, having already beaten them twice in the tournament during the league stage. With stakes being so high, they will definitely look to make it a hat-trick of wins, but the Pumas will look to make it difficult for their opponents by putting up a fantastic performance.

OPU vs ODL Dream11 prediction: Probable OPU vs ODL playing 11

OPU: Sandeep Patnaik, Abhinash Nayak, Aravinda Singh (c), Prayash K Singh, Pratik Das, Tukuna Sahoo, Soubhagya R Mohanty (wk), Prasanta Rana, Dhiraj Singh, Purnachandra Majhi, Jitendra Thapa

ODL: Swastik Samal, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Sujit Skhetra Lenka (c & wk), Rajesh Pattanaik, Ajay Goura, Nauttam Bhanja, Bikash Rout, Biswabhusan Bihari, Abhishek Giri, Deepak Behera, Sibhasish Sahoo

OPU vs ODL Dream11 prediction: Top picks for OPU vs ODL Dream11 team

Tukuna Sahoo

Prayash K Singh

Deepak Behera

Rakesh Pattanaik

OPU vs ODL match prediction: OPU vs ODL Dream11 team

OPU vs ODL live: OPU vs ODL match prediction

As per our OPU vs ODL Dream11 prediction, ODL should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The OPU vs ODL Dream11 prediction, top picks and OPU vs ODL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The OPU vs ODL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

