'Orange Cap Is One Of The Silliest Awards In The IPL,' Says Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik feels that the Orange Cap is "one of the silliest awards" in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Karthik, while speaking to Aakash Chopra on his Youtube channel highlighted how an opening batsman or a top-order player had the maximum chance of winning the award and how it would be difficult for someone coming lower-down the order to achieve the same.

"I think the Orange Cap is one of the silliest awards to give away in the IPL. They (the organisers) could think of it in a much better way. Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell would never win the Orange Cap because they would not get the runs a Rohit Sharma or a Quinton de Kock or any other opener gets" DK opined pointing at how openers stand an advantage and emphasised that even the finishers and lower order players play a key role in the outcome of a T20 match.

In IPL, the Orange Cap is awarded to the player who scores the most runs in a single season. We've witnessed 10 different winners across 13 seasons of the Indian Premier League. Australian player Shaun Marsh was the first one to do so with Kings XI Punjab during the inaugural edition of the league while Punjab Kings wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul bagged the orange cap last season.

MS Dhoni a once-in-a-generation kind of a cricketer: Dinesh Karthik

DK also spoke about his stint with the Indian cricket team. The player tasted limited success for the Men in Blue and inconsistent performances meant he eventually lost a place in the team. The player also admitted to knowing that his chances were limited to come by when MS Dhoni made a breakthrough. "When Dhoni came in, he took the complete country by storm and I knew that door was closed. Keeper-batsman is always a decade-long job. Syed Kirmani was there, then Kiran More. Dhoni was a once-in-a-generation kind of a cricketer. Take Ian Healy or Adam Gilchrist, if you are a good keeper, you are there for 10-12 years,” he said.

Image: AP