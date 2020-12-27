OS W Vs AH W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Super Smash 2020 Match Preview

Otago Sparks are set to play Auckland Hearts in the Women's Super Smash League 2020-21. The match is scheduled to be played on Monday, December 28 2020 at the Molyneux Park, Alexandra. Let’s have a look at the OS W vs AH W Dream11 prediction, OS W vs AH W match prediction, and other details of the match.

Auckland Hearts, Otago Sparks, Northern Spirit, Central Hinds, Canterbury Magicians, and Wellington Blaze are the six teams taking part in this event. Just like all the leagues, this tournament will have all the teams compete with each other twice with the top-ranked team getting a direct spot into the finals at the end of the league stages. The second and third-ranked teams are then set to fight in the eliminator as they fight for a spot in the final. The elimination is set to be played on February 11 with the finals slated to take place on February 14.

Also Read Netizens Turn Back Clock To Sehwag's 195 As India Bundle Out Aussies For Same Score At MCG

OS W vs AH W Dream11 team (Squads)

Otago Sparks- Millie Cowan Emma Black, Gemma Adams Caitlin Blakely, Bhagya Herath, Marina Lamplough, Sophie Oldershaw, Bella James, Suzie Bates, Polly Inglis, Olivia Gain, Megan Meltzer, Saffron Wilson, Katey Martin, Molly Loe, Sophie Gray, Hayley Jensen Eden Carson

Also Read India Vs Australia Live: 1st Test Sees 5% More Views On Television Vis-a-vis 2018-19 Tour

Auckland Hearts- Sarah Carnachan, Jane Barnett, Skye Bowden, Bella Armstrong, Lauren Down, Holly Huddleston, Izzy Gaze, Regina Lilii, Amie Hucker, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly, Natasha van Tilburg.,Tariel Lamb, Katie Perkins, Roz McNeill, Yaz Kareem Jesse Prasad, Molly Penfold, Saachi Shahri, Anna Peterson

OS W vs AH W Dream11 team, OS W vs AH W playing 11

Wicketkeeper - K. Martin

Batswomen - C. Blakely, K. Perkins, L. Down.

All-rounder - A. Peterson, H. Jensen, S. Bates

Bowlers- S. Bowden, R Mcneill, A. Hucker, E. Black

Also Read Robin Jackman Death: Cricket Fraternity Pays Tribute To Famous 2000s TV Commentator

OS W vs AH W Dream11 team Top Picks

Captain- R Mcneill or S. Bates

Vice-Captain- K. Martin or A. Peterson

OS W vs AH W match prediction

We predict a win for Auckland Hearts who look to be the better team on paper and will be hoping to build some positive momentum. However, Otago Sparks does boast a quality squad and can defeat any opponent on their day. It' is going to be a thrilling contest between both the teams as well a battle between bat and ball as well.

Also Read South Africa Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Hosts Show Black Lives Matter Gesture On Boxing Day

Note: The above OS W vs AH W Dream11 prediction, OS W vs AH W Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The OS W vs AH W Dream11 Team and OS W vs AH W playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.