OS W Vs CH W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2020-21

The Otago Sparks Women will go up against the Central Hinds Women in Match 14 of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, 2020/21. The OS W vs CH W match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 AM IST on December 19 from the University Oval, Dunedin. Here is our OS W vs CH W Dream11 prediction, OS W vs CH W Dream11 team and OS W vs CH W Dream11 top picks.

🚨 SQUAD NEWS 🚨



Our #CENTRALHINDS have made a great start to the season & they're out to reclaim top spot this weekend in the #HBJSHIELD in Dunedin. Plus, just 9⃣ days out from our first T20 doubleheader of the new season's @SuperSmashNZ in Napier!https://t.co/xJZ2R5Y6M7 — Central Districts Cricket Association🏏 (@CDCricket) December 17, 2020

OS W vs CH W Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Coming into the game today, the Otago Sparks Women will still be looking for their first victory in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2020-21 season. The Sparks have lost each of their four games in the tournament and are in the last place on the table. Despite a good bowling performance, the Sparks lost their previous game to the Auckland Aces after rain interrupted the contest. They will hope to break their losing streak in tomorrow's game.

The Central Hinds Women, on the other hand, have had a great run at the series so far. The Hinds are currently in second place on the table, having won all but one of their four fixtures. Their only loss came in their previous game against Wellington, when they lost by 2 wickets. With a net run rate of +2.519 and 15 points, a win in this game could take the Hinds to the top of the table.

OS W vs CH W playing 11 prediction

Otago Sparks Women - Mille Cowan, Caitlin Blakely, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Olivia Gain, Sophie Gray, Saffron Wilson, Emma Black, Eden Carson, Sophie Oldershaw, Bhagya Herath

Central Hinds Women - Natalie Dodd, Emily Cunningham, Jess Watkin, Anlo van Deventer, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Hannah Rowe, Melissa Hansen, Monique Rees, Ashtuti Kumar, Georgia Atkinson, Claudia Green

OS W vs CH W Key Players

Otago Sparks Women - Caitlin Blakely, Polly Inglis, Emma Black

Central Hinds Women - Natalie Dodd, Jess Watkin, Claudia Green

OS W vs CH W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Natalie Dodd

Batswomen - Caitlin Blakely, Polly Inglis, Mille Cowan, Saffron Wilson

Allrouders - Jess Watkin, Hannah Rowe, Georgia Atkinson

Bowlers - Emma Black, Claudia Green, Monique Rees

OS W vs CH W game prediction

According to our OS W vs CH W match prediction, the Central Hinds Women will win this match.

Note: The OS W vs CH W Dream11 prediction and OS W vs CH W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The OS W vs CH W Dream11 team and OS W vs CH W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

