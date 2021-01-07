OS W Vs CH W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Super Smash 2020 Preview

The Central Hinds Women (CH W) will lock horns with the Otago Sparks Women (OS W) in the league match of the Women's Super Smash 2020 tournament. The OS W vs CH W match will be played at the University Oval, Dunedin. The OS W vs CH W live match is scheduled to commence at 4:10 AM IST on Friday, January 8. Here, we take a look at OS W vs CH W live scores, OS W vs CH W Dream11 prediction and OS W vs CH W playing 11.

OS W vs CH W Dream11 prediction: OS W vs CH W live match preview

The Sparks are currently 5th in the six-team competition and will have to start winning matches to keep themselves in contention for a place in the knockout stage. The Sparks won their previous match against the Northern Spirits by 6 wickets under D/L system in a rain-curtailed game and so coming into this match they will be confident of putting up a good performance.

The Hinds are winless in the tournament so far and need to quickly get their act together and start winning matches. They played their previous match versus the Northern Spirit which they lost by 9 wickets. They will start as underdogs versus the Sparks in the upcoming match and will look to put up a better performance this time around.

OS W vs CH W Dream11 prediction: Probable OS W vs CH W playing 11

OS W: Katey Martin (C), Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, Polly Inglis, Hayley Jensen, Gemma Adams, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Molly Loe.

CH W: Natalie Dodd, Jess Watkin, Anlo van Deventer Kerry Tomlinson, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Greig, Melissa Hansen, Georgia Atkinson, Monique Rees, Ashtuti Kumar.

OS W vs CH W match prediction: Top picks for OS W vs CH W Dream11 team

Natalia Dodd

Jess Watkin

Hayley Jensen

Hannah Rowe

OS W vs CH W match prediction: OS W vs CH W Dream11 team

OS W vs CH W live: OS W vs CH W match prediction

As per our OS W vs CH W match prediction, OS W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The OS W vs CH W Dream11 prediction, top picks and OS W vs CH W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The OS W vs CH W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

