OS-W Vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Match Details

The upcoming Super Smash 2019-20 match between Otago Sparks and Central Hinds will be played at the University of Otago Oval at Dunedin. The 20-overs fixture is scheduled for Saturday, January 11, 2019. It will start at 12:40 PM local time (5:10 AM IST).

OS-W vs CH-W match preview

Otago Sparks women will now face Central Hinds Women in the upcoming Super Smash 2019-20 match at the University of Otago Oval at Dunedin. The ongoing women’s tournament is running simultaneously with the men’s tournament in different venues of New Zealand. Currently named Dream11 Super Smash, it is a domestic Twenty20 competition organised by the New Zealand Cricket Board.

OS-W vs CH-W prediction

Otago Sparks squad: Suzie Bates, Millie Cowan, Katey Martin (C & WK), Hayley Jensen, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Hannah Darlington, Bella James, Sophie Gray, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw.

Central Hinds squad: Jess Watkin (Co-Captain), Emily Cunningham, Natalie Dodd (WK), Anlo Van Deventer, Hannah Rowe (Co-Captain), Mikaela Greig, Melissa Hansen, Claudia Green, Monique Rees, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Atkinson.

Natalie Dodd optimistic ahead of the final league game against Otago Sparks

🔉🔉🔉 NATALIE DODD on 🔥 today in what proved a defendable total! #CENTRALHINDS now in top 3, our last game against Sparks who sit 4th with 2 games to play #supersmashnz pic.twitter.com/KbyFFifOXt — Central Districts Cricket Association🏏 (@CDCricket) January 4, 2020

OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 top picks and prediction

Wicket-keeper – Katey Martin, Natalie Dodd

Batters – Emily Cunningham, Anlo Van Deventer, Millie Cowan

All-Rounders – Jess Watkin, Mikaela Greig, Suzie Bates (C)

Bowlers – Rosemary Mair (VC), Amanda Wellington, Hannah Darlington

Otago Sparks is expected to win the game against the Central Hinds.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

