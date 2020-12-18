OS W Vs CH W Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, New Zealand Women's ODD Match Preview

The Otago Sparks Women will go up against the Central Hinds Women in the 14th match of the New Zealand Women's ODD, 2020. The OS W vs CH W match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 am IST from the University Oval, Dunedin on Saturday, December 19. Here are the OS W vs CH W live stream details, how to watch OS W vs CH W live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

🚨 SQUAD NEWS 🚨



Our #CENTRALHINDS have made a great start to the season & they're out to reclaim top spot this weekend in the #HBJSHIELD in Dunedin. Plus, just 9⃣ days out from our first T20 doubleheader of the new season's @SuperSmashNZ in Napier!https://t.co/xJZ2R5Y6M7 — Central Districts Cricket Association🏏 (@CDCricket) December 17, 2020

New Zealand Women's ODD: OS W vs CH W preview

Today's Hallyburton Johnstone Shield game will feature two teams who have had starkly contrasting runs at the tournament. The Sparks have been languishing at the bottom of the leaderboards this entire season, having failed to win any of their encounters as of now. Their four losses have come against the Canterbury Magicians (2) and the Auckland Hearts (2). They will hope to break their losing streak in tomorrow's game.

The Central Hinds, meanwhile, have had a great run at the series, winning all but one of their games so far. This puts the Hinds in second place on the table with 15 points and a net run rate of +2.519. The Hinds' only loss at the series came in their last game against the Wellington Blaze Women. A win today will take the Hinds to the top of the table and they will be hoping for just that.

OS W vs CH W squads for the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, 2020/21

Otago Sparks - Polly Inglis, Millie Cowan, Caitlin Blakely, Emma Black, Eden Carson, Marina Lamplough, Bella James, Olivia Gain, Gemma Adams, Saffron Wilson, Katey Martin, Suzie Bates, Sophie Oldershaw, Sophie Gray, Hayley Jensen, Bhagya Herath, Molly Loe, Megan Meltzer

Central Hinds - Jess Watkin, Hannah Rowe, Georgia Atkinson, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer, Melissa Hansen, Mikaela Greig, Claudia Green, Monique Rees, Rosemary Mair, Emily Cunningham, Ashtuti Kumar, Esther Lanser

OS W vs CH W live in India: Hallyburton Johnstone Shield live streaming details

None of the New Zealand Women's ODD games will be televised in India. However, fans can watch the OS W vs CH W live stream on the New Zealand Cricket YouTube channel from 2:30 am IST onwards. For OS W vs CH W live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the teams’ social media accounts and New Zealand cricket website.

New Zealand Women's ODD: OS W vs CH W pitch report and weather forecast

This will be the first game of the series held at Dunedin however, we can expect the game to be a high scoring one, with a par score of over 200. The weather forecast for the OS W vs CH W game is bleak. Accuweather predicts rainfall for the entire day tomorrow - from 9 am to 8 pm meaning we may not see a single ball bowled.

Image Credits: Central Districts Cricket Twitter

