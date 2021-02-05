OS-W Vs NS-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Super Smash Match Preview

The Otago Sparks Women (OS W) will face the Northern Spirit Women (NS W) in the league match of the Women's Super Smash tournament. The OS-W vs NS-W match will be played at the University of Otago, Oval. The OS-W vs NS-W live match is scheduled to commence at 4:10 AM IST on Saturday, February 6. Here, we take a look at OS-W vs NS-W live scores, OS-W vs NS-W match prediction and OS-W vs NS-W playing 11.

OS-W vs NS-W Dream11 prediction: OS-W vs NS-W live match preview

For the Sparks, this is the final match of a forgetful season and the upcoming match will be decided when they finish at bottom of the points table or a place higher in the six-team competition. If they do win this match they will leapfrog the Central Hinds in terms of points and finish 5th, but if they lose then they will finish their campaign at the bottom of the points table. Sparks will look to end the season on a high by winning the upcoming encounter.

On the other hand, the Spirit are already through to the knockout stage and will take this encounter to not only test their bench strength but also acquire some match practice ahead of the knockout stage. The team has played 9 matches out of which they have won 3 and lost 6. They too will be eyeing a win in the final match of the group stage campaign.

OS-W vs NS-W Dream11 prediction: probable OS-W vs NS-W playing 11

OS-W: PM Inglis, IR James, KJ Martin, MR Cowan, CG Blakely, ON Gain, GR Adams, EJ Carson, EJ Black, SA Oldershaw, ME Loe

NS-W: BM Halliday, KG Anderson, CA Gurrey, FC Leydon-Davis, EAJ Richardson, NH Patel, LF Boucher, MB Templeton, AM Ewart, CR Sarsfield, LH Heaps

OS-W vs NS-W match prediction: OS-W vs NS-W Dream11 team

OS-W vs NS-W live: OS-W vs NS-W match prediction

As per our OS-W vs NS-W Dream11 prediction, NS W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The OS-W vs NS-W Dream11 prediction, top picks and OS-W vs NS-W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The OS-W vs NS-W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

