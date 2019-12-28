OS-W Vs NS-W Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Otago Women will play against Northern Districts Women in the Dream 11 Women's Super Smash Twenty20 competition. The match will be played on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Let us look at the OS-W vs NS-W Dream11 Preview, Schedule, Top Picks, Squads and other details of the match.

OS-W vs NS-W Match Preview

Northern Districts are placed third on the points table. They have won two games while suffering defeat on two occasions. Otago are fifth on the points table. They have won just one game, while losing four games in all. Katey Martin scored 32 runs in the previous game for Otago while Bella James scored 21 runs. Hannah Darlington was decent with the ball for Otago. Felicity Leydon-Davis played well against Auckland in the previous game alongside Kate Anderson. Lauren Heaps and Charlotte Sarsfield were good with the ball as well.

OS-W vs NS-W Match Schedule

Venue: Molyneux Park

Date: December 29, 2019

Time: 5.10 AM (IST)

OS-W vs NS-W Squads

Otago Women: Suzie Bates (c), Millie Cowan, Ella Brown, Sophie Oldershaw, Hannah Darlington, Sophie Gray, Lisa Griffith, Bhagya Herath, Eden Carson, Bella James, Katey Martin, Hayley Jensen, Emma Black

Northern Districts Women: Katie Gurrey, Brooke Halliday, Lauren Heaps, Olivia Lobb, Lily Mulivai, Eimar Richardson, Charlotte Sarsfield, Felicity Leydon-Davis (c), Kate Anderson, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Carolyn Esterhuizen

OS-W vs NS-W Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Suzie Bates

Vice-captain: Felicity Leydon-Davis

OS-W vs NS-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Katey Martin

Batsmen: Millie Cowan, Bella James, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Kate Anderson

All rounders: Suzie Bates, Eimar Richardson

Bowlers: Hannah Darlington, Lauren Heaps, Charlotte Sarsfield, Emma Black

OS-W vs NS-W Dream11 prediction

Northern Districts are likely to win the match against Otago.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

