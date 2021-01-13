OS W Vs WB W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Super Smash 2020 Match Preview

The Otago Sparks Women will face Wellington Blaze Women in the league match of the Women's Super Smash 2020 tournament. The OS W vs WB W match will be played at the University Oval, Dunedin. The OS W vs WB W live match is scheduled to commence at 4:10 AM IST on Thursday, January 13. Here, we take a look at OS W vs WB W live scores, OS W vs WB W match prediction and OS W vs WB W playing 11.

OS W vs WB W Dream11 prediction: OS W vs WB W live match preview

Sparks will be desperate to get a win for themselves as it provides them with an opportunity to move up the points table. They are 5th on the points table and lost to Wellington Blaze by 5 wickets in their previous match. They would like to put that loss behind and will look to register a win in the upcoming clash.

Blaze are currently second on the points table and have an opportunity to replace Auckland Hearts at the top if they beat Sparks in the upcoming match. Ahead of the clash, Blaze will be boosted by the inclusion of star all-rounder Sophie Devine which will not only boost their morale but also encourage them to go all out for a win..

OS W vs WB W Dream11 prediction: Probable OS W vs WB W playing 11

OS W: Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Eden Carson, Millie Cowan, Olivia Gain, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Hayley Jensen, Marina Lamplough/Sophie Oldershaw, Katie Martin

WB W: Jess McFadyen, Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King, Georgia Plimmer, Maneka Singh, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Xara Jetly.

OS W vs WB W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for OS W vs WB W Dream11 team

Sophie Devine

Leigh Kasperek

Hayley Jensen

Polly Inglis

OS W vs WB W match prediction: OS W vs WB W Dream11 team

OS W vs WB W live: OS W vs WB W match prediction

As per our OS W vs WB W match prediction, WB W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The OS W vs WB W Dream11 prediction, top picks and OS W vs WB W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The OS W vs WB W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

