OTD In 2011: India Tied Their Only Game In ODI WC Versus England As Sachin Scored 99th Ton

The 2011 World Cup will be etched in people's memory for many reasons; India lifted the World Cup on April 2 in Wankhede after Gambhir's important innings, Dhoni's iconic six, and Sachin's 99th ton. The tournament which commenced in Dhaka on February 19 and concluded in Mumbai saw several records being created and broken. India, who entered the second match after thrashing Bangladesh and taking revenge for the 2007 early World Cup exit, played the next match against England.

The match remains special because it was the only World Cup match for India which ended in a tie. The match started with Virendra Sehwag smacking Andreson for a boundary off the first ball. Though Sehwag could not repeat the heroics of the previous match where he scored 175, it was time for master blaster Sachin Tendulkar to score in this game.

The English team were not ready for the storm which was about to hit them. Sachin scored his 47th ODI century and 98th overall century in this very match with the help of 10 beautiful boundaries and five breathtaking sixes at an astounding strike rate of 104. Tendulkar's final score before he got out to Andreson was 120 in 115 balls. When Tendulkar departed, India was looking solid with seven wickets in hand and 236 on the scorecard at the end of 39 overs.

After Sachin was dismissed, the Indian team tumbled and could not even manage to play the full 50 overs. However, Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir's half-century helped India get to a massive total of 338.

India's First Tie

The English, too, started with their captain and opening batter Andrew Strauss scoring a boundary off the first ball of Zaheer Khan. the British batter came with a clear determination of going after the Indian bowlers in the first mandatory powerplay. By the end of 10 overs, England was batting at a run rate of 7.7 and had just lost Kevin Pietersen. Ian Bell came in the middle after Jhonathan Trott was dismissed for a mere 16 runs. Ian Bell who entered at the end of the 17th stayed with his captain till the 43rd over, scoring an economical 69 with help of four boundaries and a six.

As the match was entering the last phase England's captain looked determined; but he got out on the very next ball of Zaheer Khan. Khan dismissed both the settled England batters on consecutive deliveries. After the departure of the two settled English batters, England need a little more than 50 runs in the last seven overs. England managed to reach 300 runs in the 47th over while the team needed 39 runs to win the match in the last 21 deliveries.

In the 49th over England scored 15 runs and lost their 8th wicket to wrist-spinner Piyush Chawla. Before departing the star tailender had come as the saviour of the three lions, as he smacked second six of the Piyush's over, just over midwicket. The first six of the game happened when he swept the ball hard over the midwicket ropes. The match entered the final with Munaf Patel holding the ball and on his way to complete his unforgettable run-up to save 14 runs.

On the first ball, Swann mistimed his shot but managed to return back for a couple because of the misfield; the misfield on any other day could be excused because of dew but not that day! The second ball was a slower one and just a Single, Shahzad is on strike. The third ball was the first one Shahzad would face in this and who expected a clean six over the bowler in the stands.

In the next three balls, England required five runs to win. The fourth ball was a bye that went for a single giving Swan the strike. The next ball he gave his all but mistimed. He came back for the second because of India's sloppy fielding. With 599 balls bowled and the match to be decided on the last ball, a perfect line and length executed by Patel, Swann just managed to hand it to the mid-off fielder and just completed a single.

If England would have won the match people would remember it for years for the grit of Strauss and the determination of Swann but since this match ended this became more historic because this became the only tied game of India in a 50 over World Cup.