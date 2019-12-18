OTG Vs AUK Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The Auckland Aces will face the Otago Volts in the 7th match of the Dream11 Super Smash 2019-20. The match will be played at the University Oval, Dunedin on Thursday, December 19 at 8:40 AM IST. Craig Cachopa will captain the Auckland Aces and Jacob Duffy will lead the Otago Volts. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

OTG vs AUK squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Auckland Aces:

Martin Guptill, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ronnie Hira, Colin Munro, Robert ODonnell, Corey Anderson, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, Craig Cachopa, William Somerville, Glenn Phillips, Sean Solia, and Ben Lister.

Otago Volts:

Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Michael Rae, Nick Kelly, Nathan G Smith, Dale Phillips, Dean Foxcroft, and Max Chu.

OTG vs AUK Dream11 team and prediction

Wicket-keepers: Glenn Phillips

Batsmen: Neil Broom (vice-captain), Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly

All-Rounders: Sean Solia, Michael Rippon, Dean Foxcroft

Bowlers: Mitchell McClenaghan, Ronnie Hira, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith (captain)

OTG vs AUK Prediction and Form Guide

Otago Volts start as favourites to win.

The Auckland Aces are currently fifth on the points table with zero wins out of the two games that they have played. Their last completed game was against the Otago Volts and the Volts won by 13 runs. Their best batsmen in the match were Martin Guptill and Glenn Phillips. Their best bowlers were Ronnie Hira and Mitchell McClenaghan.

The Otago Volts are currently first on the points table and have won both their matches. Their last match was against the Northern Districts and the Volts won by 43 runs. Their best batsmen were Dean Foxcroft and Josh Finnie. Their best bowlers were Jacob Duffy and Nathan Smith.

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

