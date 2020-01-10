OTG Vs CD Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Otago Volts will take on Central Districts in the Super Smash 2019-20 match. The two teams will face each other at University Oval in Dunedin on Friday, January 11. The match will begin at 7.50 AM IST.

OTG vs CD Preview

Central Districts are currently placed second on the points table with 18 points. They have played 9 matches so far and have won and lost 4 matches each with 1 match ending in no result. Their last game against Canterbury, which resulted in them winning the match against their opponent by 17 runs. They would be eager to win their next game against Otago.

On the other hand, Otago is third on the points table with 18 points but have an inferior net run rate as compared to Otago. They have played 8 matches so far out of which they have won 4 matches lost 3, while 1 match ended in a no result. In their last game against Wellington Firebirds, Otago lost the match to their opponents by 10 wickets. The match against Central Districts will give them a chance to improve their run rate and go ahead on the points table

OTG vs CD squads

Otago: Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Anaru Kitchen, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Dale Phillips, Max Chu (wk), Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy (C), Travis Muller, Michael Rae, Dean Foxcroft, Matthew Bacon.

Central Districts: George Worker, Dane Cleaver (wk), Christian Leopard, Tom Bruce (C), Kieran Noema-Barnett, Josh Clarkson, Willem Ludick, Ryan Watson, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Ajaz Patel, Ben Wheeler.

OTG vs CD Likely Playing 11s

Otago: Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Anaru Kitchen, Nathan G Smith, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy , Max Chu (wk), Michael Rae.

Central Districts: George Worker, Dane Cleaver (wk), Christian Leopard, Tom Bruce, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Josh Clarkson, Willem Ludic, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Ben Wheeler/ Ryan Watson.

OTG vs CD Dream11 team

OTG vs CD Dream11 prediction

Central Districts will be favourite to win the match.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your game.