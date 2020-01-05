OTG Vs WEL Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Otago Volts will face the Firebirds Wellington in the 23rd match of the ongoing Super Smash 2019-20. The match is scheduled to be played at the University Oval, Dunedin on Monday, January 6 at 8:30 AM IST. Let us take a look at the OTG vs WEL Dream 11 squads and other details.

OTG vs WEL preview and prediction

Wellington currently hold the fourth position on the points table with 20 points. They are coming off a victory over Northern Knights which took place on January 3 and would be eager to grab their second consecutive win when they take on Otago in their second meeting. Their first match between the two teams took place last month in December where Wellington had emerged victorious. Otago is coming off a loss against the Central Districts in their match which took place on January 2. Wellington will be going into Monday’s match against Otago with confidence after their impressive performances and start as favourites subsequently.

That one hurts...

The Stags steal this one with an over to spare.

The Volts return to the University of Otago Oval on January 6th for a clash with the Firebirds ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/N4luiinlJc — Otago Cricket (@OtagoVolts) January 2, 2020

OTG vs WEL squads

OTG Volts Squad

Jacob Duffy (C), Hamish Rutherford, Tom Beaton, Neil Broom, Michael Rippon, Mitch Renwick (wk), Anaru Kitchen, Travis Muller, Christi Viljoen, Josh Finnie, Nathan Smith, Shawn Hicks, Jack Hunter, Ben Cox, Matt Bacon

WEL Firebirds Squad

Hamish Bennett (C), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Tom Blundell, Jeetan Patel, Michael Pollard, Adam Hose, James Neesham, Ollie Newton, Malcolm Nofal, Ben Sears, Luke Woodcock, Peter Younghusband, Logan Van Beak, Troy Johnson

OTG vs WEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Keeper – Mitch Renwick

All-rounder – Nathan Smith (Vice-Captain)

Batsmen – Michael Bracewell, Malcolm Nofal, Michael Pollard, James Neesham (Captain), Devon Conway

Bowlers – Jacob Duffy, Ollie Newton, Michael Rippon, Logan Van Beak

Please note that these Dream11 predictions have been made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

