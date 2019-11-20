OTG Vs WEL Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, And Match News

The fifth match of the ongoing 49th edition of Ford Trophy will be played between Otago and Wellington on November 21. The game is a 50-overs fixture and is scheduled to be played at the Queenstown Events Centre in Queenstown and will start at 3:30 AM IST.

The @aucklandcricket Aces are our early #FordTrophy leaders! The @OtagoVolts also picked up a first round win while rain in Palmerston North meant the @CentralStags and @CanterburyCrick shared the points at Fitzherbert Park. VIDEO scorecards | https://t.co/rqeeIwqRKg pic.twitter.com/fskoHgvCax — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 17, 2019

OTG vs WEL preview

Six teams are participating in the ongoing New Zealand-based List A tournament with Wellington being the defending champions. Otago won their opening game of the season, defeating the Northern Knights by 28 runs (D/L) in Hamilton. On the other hand, Wellington lost their first game to Auckland by 4 wickets on the same day.

OTG vs WEL Squad details

OTG Squad

Nick Kelly, Mitch Renwick (wk), Dean Foxcroft, Nathan G Smith, Anaru Kitchen, Josh Finnie, Michael Rippon, Dale Phillips, Jacob Duffy (c), Matthew Bacon, Blair Soper, Neil Broom.

WEL Squad

Andrew Fletcher, Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell (c), Malcolm Nofal, James Neesham, Jamie Gibson, Lauchie Johns (wk), Jeetan Patel, Ian McPeake, Rachin Ravindra, Ollie Newton, Logan van Beek

Huge moment in the game! Our skipper @Jacobduffman27 pushes the ball onto an awear Matt Bacon at midoff to get the @ndcricket wicket of Cooper who made a well compiled 75. ND now needing 109 from the final 12 overs⚡️

LIVE SCORING | https://t.co/ff61xM6Mn5#cricketnation #OurOtago pic.twitter.com/YYNMy3BVG8 — Otago Cricket (@OtagoVolts) November 17, 2019

OTG vs WEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Keeper – Mitch Renwick

All-rounder – Nathan G Smith

Batsmen – Michael Bracewell (c), Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Malcolm Nofal, Jamie Gibson

Bowlers – Jacob Duffy (vc), Ollie Newton, Michael Rippon, Logan van Beek

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

