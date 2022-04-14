'Other 10 Players Went To Get Lassi?': Harbhajan Slams Uneven Dhoni Praise For 2011 WC Win

Cricketer-turned-analyst Harbhajan Singh made a comment on former India captain MS Dhoni bagging all praise for the national side’s 2011 World Cup win. Recollecting the historic World Cup win in 2011, Harbhajan Singh asked why Dhoni was getting all the credits for the team’s win. Speaking on Star Sports as a part of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 preview show, Harbhajan asked why the rest of the team was being ignored from credits.

India played the final match of the 2011 World Cup against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and won it, bringing home the iconic trophy after 28 years.

MS Dhoni scored an unbeaten 91 and finished the run chase with a huge six. The moment was etched in history and the Indian team skipper was adjudged the Player of the Match. However, a decade after the match, Harbhajan Singh has now questioned the uneven praise given to the players for the win.

'Rest of the players went to drink Lassi?”: Harbhajan Singh asks

Speaking during a show on Star Sports with fellow analysts, Harbhajan Singh said that it was the team’s win and not Dhoni’s alone. He questioned why the rest of the team with players like Gautam Gambhir were snubbed from credits of the world cup. He asked if the rest of the team had gone to get ‘Lassi’ during the game.

"When Australia wins the World Cup at that time everyone says ‘Australia won the World Cup’. When India won the World Cup at that time, everyone said, ‘MS Dhoni won the World Cup’. So, the rest of the 10 players went to drink Lassi?” Singh asked while speaking on Star Sports.

Bhajji on 🔥🤣🤣🤣... But no hate for MS 👍 pic.twitter.com/4tXxc90lt6 — Arghya Dey (@91_arghya) April 11, 2022

Reiterating that Cricket is a team sport, he said, “What did the other 10 players do? What did Gautam Gambhir do? It’s a team game. When 7-8 players play well only then only your team will progress.” His comments were accepted with smiles and laughs by the others in the show.

It is noteworthy that the World Cup win by India was followed by the 2013 Champions Trophy title that made Dhoni the only captain to have led the Indian cricket team to three ICC trophy wins. Having won an ODI World Cup after a gap of 28 years, fans enad experts hailed Dhoni as arguably India’s best captain in history. Before 2011, Kapil Dev had led India to its first World Cup win in 1983, beating the mighty West Indies.

Image: PTI/ AP