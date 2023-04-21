'Other Boards Need To Learn' From BCCI: Pakistan Legend Lauds Indian Cricket Board's Move

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently decided to increase the prize money for its domestic competitions in the country. As per the announcement, first made public by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, the winners of the coveted Ranji Trophy tournament will now receive INR 5 crore/USD 670000 as prize money. While BCCI’s bold move became the talk of the town, the cricket governing body of India received special applause from a Pakistan cricket legend.

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria took to his official Twitter handle to express his appreciation for the move and said it should be an example for other cricket boards around the world. "Jai Shree Ram Want to congratulate BCCI in increasing the prize money of all @BCCI Domestic Tournaments that shows the Board knows the important of Domestic cricket and owns their male & female cricketers and make all efforts to protect them. Other Boards need to learn.,” Kaneria said.

Jai Shree Ram 🙏Want to congratulate BCCI in increasing the prize money of all @BCCI Domestic Tournaments that shows the Board knows the important of Domestic cricket and owns their male & female cricketers and make all efforts to protect them.Other Boards need to learn. pic.twitter.com/y8AnvbguOy — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) April 17, 2023

Earlier on April 16, Jay Shah announced the development and said, “I’m pleased to announce an increase in prize money for all @BCCI Domestic Tournaments. We will continue our efforts to invest in Domestic Cricket – which is the backbone of Indian Cricket. Ranji winners to get ₹5 crores (from 2 cr), Sr Women winners ₹50 lacs (from 6 lacs)”.

I’m pleased to announce an increase in prize money for all @BCCI Domestic Tournaments. We will continue our efforts to invest in Domestic Cricket – which is the backbone of Indian Cricket. Ranji winners to get ₹5 crores (from 2 cr), Sr Women winners ₹50 lacs (from 6 lacs)🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Cgpw47z98q — Jay Shah (@JayShah) April 16, 2023

BCCI announces domestic season for 2022-23

This comes days after BCCI announced an 1846-match domestic season for 2023-24, which begins with the Duleep Trophy on June 28, 2023. The Duleep Trophy will be played till July 16 across six zones, Central, South, North, East, West, and North-East. This will be followed by the Prof- Deodhar Trophy, which will again be played across six zones like the Duleep Trophy.

While Ranji Trophy 2022-23 winners Saurashtra take on Rest of India from October 1, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy in October, November, and December. “The three multi-day tournaments will be followed by Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. While the former will begin from October 16, 2023 and run until November 06, 2023, the latter will be played in the period of November 23, 2023 to December 15, 2023,” BCCI’s statement read.

“Both the white-ball tournaments will witness 38 teams, divided into two groups of seven teams and three groups of eight teams. One of the premier domestic cricket tournaments in the world of cricket – the Ranji Trophy – kicks off from January 05, 2024 and goes on till March 14, 2024. The 38 teams will be split into five groups, where four Elite Groups will have 8 teams each and Plate Group will comprise 6 teams,” BCCI further wrote.