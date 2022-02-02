'Others Are Also Playing': Chahal-Ashwin Talk About MS Dhoni's Importance In Indian Team

The duo of Indian spinners R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal were in conversation about MS Dhoni and his impact on the bowlers in the team. Chahal was making an appearance on Ashwin's YouTube channel on his show "DRS with Ash" and they talked about various things including the Indian cricket team's former skipper Dhoni. While talking about Dhoni, Chahal said that he would help the bowlers a lot as they would never come into a match thinking about how much the ball is going to do on the wicket because they already knew thanks to Dhoni.

Chahal also talked about when he conceded 64 runs in four overs in a T20I match against South Africa and how Dhoni gave him one or two suggestions but they did not work. Then Dhoni came up to him and just casually told him to finish off his overs and then to just "chill". Chahal said that helped keep his morale high.

"That way Mahi Bhai helped us a lot. We never used to come into the game thinking about how much the ball is going to do on the wicket because we already knew it. Once, in a match where I got hit for 64 runs in a T20I in South Africa, and (Heinrich) Klassen had hit me all around the park, Mahi Bhai had told me to come around the wicket. I did that and he hit me for a six over the biggest boundary at mid-wicket. Then Mahi bhai came to me and I said, 'Yes Mahi Bhai, what should I do now?'. He said, 'Nothing, I just came to check up on you. I know it's not your day, you are trying but it isn't happening. Don't think too much, just finish your four overs and chill'. So when he says such words to you instead of reacting angrily like 'what are you bowling Yuzi?' and all, your morale stays high instead of being completely depleted," said Chahal on DRS with Ash.

Dhoni told Chahal 'it's just one match'

Chahal then continued, "But he told me that it's just one match. He said, 'You did so well in ODIs, you won't do well in every match, others are also playing.' I also realized that in cricket sometimes you do well sometimes not and sometimes it's just not your day. I also learned that when it's not your day, you shouldn't try too much and instead be economical and give others a chance to take wickets by building pressure."

Image: AP