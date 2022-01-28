'Our Cricket Will Be Spineless': Ravi Shastri's Strong Words Against Ranji Postponement

Former India head coach, Ravi Shastri issued a severe warning to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday for postponing the Ranji Trophy, the country's premier first-class competition. Shastri took to social media to criticise the tournament's delay, calling the Ranji Trophy the "backbone" of Indian cricket. He further warned that if the Ranji Trophy is ignored, the country's cricket will become "spineless."

"The Ranji Trophy is the backbone of Indian cricket. The moment you start ignoring it our cricket will be SPINELESS!" Shastri said in his tweet.

Ranji Trophy postponed

The Ranji Trophy competition, which was scheduled to start on January 13, has been postponed indefinitely by the BCCI due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country. The BCCI has said that it is planning to hold Ranji Trophy in two phases given that conducting the 38-team tournament in one go is logistically difficult. BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal has said that the operations team is looking at the possibility of holding the league stage next month and completing the remainder of the season after the IPL.

The IPL is expected to start in March this year and last until the end of May. If the second phase of the Ranji Trophy is scheduled after the IPL, it will most likely begin in June.

For the first time since the tournament's inception in 1934, the 2020-21 edition of the Ranji Trophy was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only the white-ball tournaments - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy, were held last year. If the Ranji Trophy is cancelled again this year, it will impact the selectors' ability to field teams for India A tours, which eventually becomes a stepping stone for cricketers to get into the main squad.

Coming back to Shastri, the 1983 World Cup-winning player stepped down as Team India coach in November last year. His stint as head coach of Team India has resulted in the Virat Kohli-led side achieving several accolades all over the world. It was under Shastri's coaching that India became the first Asian country to win a Test series in Australia. India also reached the final of the inaugural World Test Championship under Shastri's leadership.

Image: RaviShastri/Instagram