Indian Nat'l Blind Cricket Team Champs Speak To Republic; Say 'Sacrificed All For Sport'

Indian national blind cricket team members say they have made a lot of sacrifices to play cricket and are hopeful that their struggle will end one day. Speaking on Republic TV's special Republic Day broadcast 'Proud To Be Indian', the cricketers shared their journey and called attention to their requirements. A Ravi, a member of the team, said the team is yet to get the recognition it deserves.

#ProudToBeIndian | The back-to-back champions of the blind Indian cricket team shares their experience, challenges and difficulties while speaking to Republic TV. Tune in to watch updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/9UXG60cxHX — Republic (@republic) January 26, 2023

Our families risked everything

Talking about the need for recognition, Ravi said, "We need recognition from the BCCI and all government bodies. We have won five championships so far, but we are yet to achieve a single recognition. We haven't received a single recognition till date."

"Our families risked everything to make us play cricket. We don't have employment or any source of income. We feel that our struggle will end one day," Ravi added.

Continuous challenges

GK Mahantesh, President of Cricket Association For The Blind, also spoke to Republic TV and shared the struggle he faces while working for blind cricketers. "There have been continuous challenges everytime we want to organise something or any tournament. We would like to thank those who have been supporting us financially from the last 5-6 years. The main problem arises when we have to go and ask for sponsorship."

"This world cup as well we had no title sponsor. Everytime we have to go and ask for funds, hopefully the Karnataka government has been supportive. It makes me feel very embarrassed everytime I go and ask for funds," Mahantesh added.

'Not even in mainstream cricket'

Ajay Kumar Reddy, captain of the Indian national blind cricket team, said, "Thank you for introducing the world and especially India to our achievements. I am really happy with my performance and the team's performance. We have won the championship thrice successively. Not even in mainstream cricket has this feat been achieved."

One of the most recent achievements of the Indian national blind cricket team was winning the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup for the third time in a row. They defeated Bangladesh in the final held at M Chinnaswami Stadium in Bengaluru last year.