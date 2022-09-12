Last Updated:

Ousted Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa TROLLED For Celebrating Asia Cup Win

Ousted Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate the national team for lifting sixth Asia Cup title.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup final, PAK vs SL, gotabaya rajapaksa trolled, sri lanka vs pakistan, asia cup 2022,

Image: Twitter/ACC/FB/Rajapaksa


Ousted Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate the national team for lifting its sixth Asia Cup title after vanquishing Babar Azam's Pakistan by 23 runs. Extending his best wishes to the team, Rajapaksa lauded the commitment showcased by the Dasun Shanaka-led side against Pakistan in the much-anticipated summit clash on Sunday.

"Congratulations to the #lka cricket team on the win against #Pakistan in the #AsiaCup2022Final in Dubai. The commitment and teamwork shown by the #SriLankan team have been remarkable. @OfficialSLC", wrote Rajapaksa. 

However, a section of Twitter users did not take the dialogue lightly and rushed to troll the former President for his congratulatory post on Sri Lanka's Asia Cup 2022 win.

Earlier in July, Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka following months of protests demanding his resignation as President amid rising prices of basic amenities in the country. "Dear official slc, don't get caught to these words, he's trying to get that winning prize money..be careful guys.." one individual wrote. 

READ | Asia Cup 2022 prize money: How much do winners & runners-up make? All you need to know

Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka to the Maldives in July this year and then proceeded to Singapore. He sent his resignation on July 14, following which he went to Thailand to seek asylum. However, Rajapaksa was not allowed to engage in any political activity in Thailand. He returned to Sri Lanka from Thailand earlier this month and has been given a state bungalow for accommodation. 

READ | Sri Lanka's Asia Cup hero Bhanuka Rajapaksa dedicates Asia Cup title to 'crisis-hit' countrymen

Ranil Wickremesinghe was chosen to serve as Sri Lanka's interim president after Rajapaksa fled the country as angry protesters stormed his palace during protests against the country's economic and political crisis. People believe the crisis was triggered by Rajapaksa and his government's negligent policies that saw the country's foreign reserves dip significantly and caused the unprecedented economic crisis.

READ | Fan poll that predicted Asia Cup champions showed 0 votes for Sri Lanka; netizens amazed

Asia Cup Final: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

As far as the match is concerned, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl first. Sri Lanka sustained a few early blows, losing three wickets in the powerplay. Dhananjaya de Silva and Bhanuka Rajapaksa steadied Sri Lanka's innings with scores of 28 and an unbeaten 71 runs, respectively. Hasaranga scored 36 off 21 balls to contribute to Sri Lanka's total. The island nation eventually finished the innings with a score of 170/6 in 20 overs. 

READ | Shoaib Akhtar lambasts Mohammad Rizwan after Asia Cup 2022; 'Not going to work anymore'

The second innings saw Pakistan lose two wickets in the powerplay. Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed then forged a crucial partnership before the latter was dismissed for 32 off 31 balls. The only double-digit score that came after Iftikhar's innings was from Haris Rauf, who scored 13 off 9 balls. Pramod Madushan Liyanagamage picked four wickets, while Hasaranga scalped three wickets to his name. Rajapaksa was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock.   

Image: Twitter/ACC/FB/Rajapaksa

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com