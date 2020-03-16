Out Or Not Out? MS Dhoni's Run Out In CSK's IPL Final Loss Against MI Has Caused A Heated Debate On Social Media

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run to win their record fourth IPL title. By the virtue of this win, Mumbai are now the most successful team in the tournaments' history with the maximum number of titles. Even the grand finale had its fair share of standout moments. In the first innings, Kieron Pollard was involved in a strange incident where the Trinidadian all-rounder took a stance on the wide ball mark in the final over of MI's innings after the on-field umpire Nitin Menon had refused to give a wide in the previous delivery. There was also a dramatic incident that took place in the second innings that involved CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

It happened in the 13th over of CSK's run chase which was bowled by Hardik Pandya and Shane Watson was on strike. On the fourth delivery, Watson played a pull shot and ran a single but, Lasith Malinga who was standing at fine leg threw the ball to Pandya who failed to collect it. Sensing an opportunity of a second run-off an overthrow, Dhoni called Watson for a run but Ishan Kishan's throw from mid-off hit the stumps which forced the umpires to seek the help of the third umpire. However, the replays created a lot of confusion as from one angle, it was seen that Dhoni was short of his crease while from the other angle it seemed like he had just made his ground. After going through the replay several times, it was seen that Mahi's bat was on the line. Since the evidence was inconclusive, it seemed that the batsman would be given the benefit of the doubt. Nonetheless, third umpire Nigel Llong gave Dhoni out and it was also turned out to be a game-changing moment of the match as Mumbai Indians were back in the contest.

The video of Dhoni's debatable run out was posted on Twitter. Watch the video here.

Even the netizens had a difference of opinion on social media.

What a fail , Dhoni was clearly not out #CSKvMI — Varun Krishnan (@varunkrish) May 12, 2019

#Dhoni was unfairly given run out.. That was the turning point.. #IPL2019Final — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 12, 2019

Congratulations Mumbai Indians but the fact remains that a controversial run out of Dhoni will be a blemish on umpiring,when in total doubt the benefit should have gone to the batsman #IPL2019Final #CSK — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) May 12, 2019

Little moments make a big difference. Dhoni had to tilt.

And the direct hit from Ishan Kishan made the difference. #MIvCSK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 12, 2019

I ask all people msdhoni was run out yes or no

I say not out kiyoki muskil dissison bestman ke paksh me jana chaiye pic.twitter.com/u5Z8iV28os — Nitish MsDhoni fens 99%floow back (@NMurlipur) May 12, 2019