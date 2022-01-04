Out Or Not Out?: Rishabh Pant's Contentious Catch To Dismiss SA Batter Sparks Debate

Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant made it to the headlines on Tuesday, Day 2 of the ongoing second test match against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, for his effort to dismiss Proteas batter Robbie van der Dussen. In the 45th over of South Africa’s first batting innings, Indian bowler Shardul Thakur bowled the fourth delivery of the over on the back of the length outside the off stump. The ball jagged sharply and took the edge off van der Dussen’s bat, edges onto the pad before landing onto the gloves of Rishabh Pant.

While Robbie van der Dussen quickly walked towards the pavilion, replays suggested that the ball bounced off the ground before landing in Pant’s gloves. The lunch was called after the dismissal, while cricket fans wondered if the decision will get overturned. However, during the live broadcast of the match by Star Sports, former Indian cricketer and popular commentator Aakash Chopra revealed that the umpires took a look at the catch during lunch, but the onfield umpire’s decision was retained as no conclusive evidence to overturn the dismissal was found.

The controversial catch made by Rishabh Pant-

Umpires, Batter Dussen, all missed to note that grassed catch by Pant. Rassie van der Dussen is unlucky !



Earlier also there was a caught behind appeal which was not taken cleanly by Pant.#INDvSA #INDvsSA #SAvsIND #SAvIND Lord Shardul Rishabh Pant pic.twitter.com/B84htXZ9L1 — Charlie Joe (@CharlieJoe4) January 4, 2022

How did fans react to the cath by Rishabh Pant?

In the meantime, on witnessing the contentious catch by Rishabh Pant, cricket fans on Twitter seemed to be having divided opinions. A fan said that the ball bounced before going into Pant’s gloves and van der Dussen should have been recalled to the ground. However, another fan said that Pant clearly had his gloves underneath the ball and asked others not to get carried away. At the same time, many other fans opined on the debate whether Rishabh Pant’s catch was legit or not.

Yep. That bounces before going in to the gloves, India should be recalling van der Dussen. Third time this morning that Pant has claimed a catch when it's bounced, a pattern developing. South Africa should appeal for everything that hits the ground when Pant comes to bat https://t.co/AWBzLEi9Tj — Ryan (@ryan_woolnough) January 4, 2022

I have seen it multiple times with the rewind option. Pant had his gloves underneath that. Clean catch. Don’t get carried away by Mike Haysman’s commentary. — Ganesh Sundaramurthy (@ganni_saints) January 4, 2022

Side on that looked as clean as take as can be. What’s the big debate? #Pantcatch — AN (@ajith27) January 4, 2022

In real time and from the main umpires view, that looked like a clean catch. Same from square leg umpire side on.

If I were Pant that would have felt fine in the gloves and he was moving forward to secure it. — johnfinn117 (@johnfinn117) January 4, 2022

The catch by Pant off Rassie van der dussen was controversial but there was inclusive to overturn the decision. #NewYearsTest #SAvsIND — Sharat Chandra Bhatt (@imsbhatt0707) January 4, 2022

Shardul Thakur's triple strike-

Meanwhile, at the time of writing this article, South Africa find itself at 159/4 after 63 overs of play. They lost the wickets of Dean Elgar, Keegan Petersen, and van der Dussen on Day 2, courtesy of the clinical bowling by Shardul Thakur. India earlier registered a score of 202 in the first innings of the match.

