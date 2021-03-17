OV Vs AA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Plunket Shield 2021 Match Preview

Otago Volts are all set to face Auckland Aces in the league match of the Plunket Shield. The OV vs AA match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 AM IST from the Queen's Park, Invercargill on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Here is our OV vs AA Dream11 prediction, OV vs AA Dream11 team and OV vs AA playing 11.

OV vs AA Dream11 prediction: OV vs AA match preview

Otago are currently second from the bottom on the points table and time seems to be running out for them to keep themselves in contention for a place in the knockout stage. From 5 matches Volts have just 1 win and 1 draw while losing three matches. Their previous match was versus Canterbury which they went onto lose by 188 runs. Volts have named Angus McKenzie and Jarrod McKay in the side in place of injured Jacob Duffy and Nathan Smith.

Auckland Aces, on the other hand, are currently third on the points table. They have two wins and two draws from five matches played so far. One of their matches was abandoned due to rain. They come into the fixture on the back of a draw against the Northern Districts. Ahead of the clash, Aces brought in Cole Briggs to replace Mark Chapman, who has been called up to the New Zealand squad for the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh. The last time these two teams faced each other, it was the Aces who defeated the Volts by an innings and 129 runs and will look to do the double.

OV vs AA live prediction: Squad details for OV vs AA Dream11 team

OV: Hamish Rutherford(c), Anaru Kitchen, Mitch Renwick, Nick Kelly, Dale Phillips, Michael Rippon, Max Chu(w), Matthew Bacon, Travis Muller, Michael Rae, Angus McKenzie, Jarrod McKay

AA: Sean Solia, William O Donnell, Glenn Phillips, Robert ODonnell(c), Ben Horne(w), Ross ter Braak, William Somerville, Danru Ferns, Olly Pringle, Louis Delport, Ben Lister, Cole Briggs

OV vs AA match prediction: Top picks for OV vs AA playing 11

Michael Rippon

Anaru Kitchen

Sean Solia

Olly Pringle

OV vs AA Dream11 live: OV vs AA Dream11 team

OV vs AA live: OV vs AA match prediction

As per our OV vs AA Dream11 prediction, OV will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The OV vs AA match prediction and OV vs AA playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The OV vs AA Dream11 team and OV vs AA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: Otago Cricket / Twitter

