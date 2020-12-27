OV Vs AA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team, Super Smash T20 2020-21 Match Preview

Otago Volts face Auckland Aces in the first T20 match of the Super Smash Series. The match is slated to be played at Molyneux Park, Alexandra on Monday, December 28, 2020 with the Super Smash T20 fixture is scheduled to start at 8:30 AM IST. Let us have a look at OV vs AA Dream11 prediction, OV vs AA match prediction, and other match details.

Our newest squad member Mitchell McClenaghan looking sharp in Blue & Gold ⚡️



With our first Super Smash game only 6️⃣ days away, be sure to plan your summer and get your tickets!



BUY TICKETS | https://t.co/ATokCPb1f2#OurOtago #ChargedUp #SuperSmash pic.twitter.com/EkyCJc6LLW — Otago Cricket (@OtagoVolts) December 22, 2020

Otago Volts are set to play their first match of the Super Smash T20 2020-21 and will be hoping to kick start their campaign with a win. With the likes of Hamish Rutherford, Jacob Duffy and Neil Broom in the team, they have gathered a strong squad and could fight for the title. With matches to come thick and fast, Otago will be hoping to find some winning momentum as the league progresses.

Also Read Suresh Raina Celebrates Christmas With Virender Sehwag And Shikhar Dhawan; See Pictures

Auckland Aces, on the other hand, started off their campaign with a defeat. They played their opener against Wellington which saw them being handed a 4-wicket loss. Sean Solia played a wonderful innings, helping himself to a well-made 76 runs off just 56 balls. Captain Robert ODonnell also played a high-scoring cameo managing 27 runs off just 15 balls. Banking on their innings, Auckland helped themselves to a creditable 176 at the end of the first innings.

However, the Aces' bowlers failed to capitalize on the good batting performance as they leaked runs here and there. Half-centuries from Michael Bracewell and Finn Allen took the match away from Aces as they were handed their first loss. The Aces' will be looking at the match as an opportunity to get back on the winning track.

The Firebirds take victory by four wickets.



Round Two for the ACES and HEARTS is in Alexandra, where we take on the Volts and Sparks.#SuperSmashNZ #FollowSuit ⚪️💙🏏 https://t.co/KcuPlB5ZXT — Auckland Cricket (@aucklandcricket) December 24, 2020

Also Read South Africa Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Hosts Show Black Lives Matter Gesture On Boxing Day

Squads for OV vs AA Dream11 team

Otago Volts- Matt Bacon, Neil Broom, Max Chu, Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Camden Hawkins, Anaru Kitchen, Nick Kelly, Jarrod McKay, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon, Michael Rae, Nathan Smith

Auckland Aces- Graeme Beghin, Jamie Brown, Mark Chapman, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, Matt McEwan, Colin Munro, Robbie O’Donnell, Will O’Donnell, Glenn Phillips, Ollie Pringle, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson

Also Read Robin Jackman Death: Cricket Fraternity Pays Tribute To Famous 2000s TV Commentator

OV vs AA Dream11 team from likely OV vs AA playing 11

Wicketkeeper- G. Phillips

Batsmen - N.Broom, W O'Donnell, H. Rutherford, R O'Donnell

Allrounders- S. Solia, N. Smith

Bowlers- M. Rae, J. Duffy, B. Lister, W. Somerville

Also Read No IPL Deal Makes Aaron Summers First Australian To Play In Pakistan Domestic Cricket?

OV vs AA Dream11 team top picks

Captain- G. Phillips or S. Solia

Vice-captain- N. Smith or H. Rutherford

OV vs AA match prediction

We predict a win for Otago Volts.

Note: The above OV vs AA Dream11 prediction, OV vs AA Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The OV vs AA Dream11 Team and OV vs AA playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.