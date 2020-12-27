OV Vs AA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team, Super Smash T20 2020-21 Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Otago Volts face Auckland Aces in the first T20 match of the Super Smash Series. The match is slated to be played at Molyneux Park, Alexandra on Monday, December 28, 2020 with the Super Smash T20 fixture is scheduled to start at 8:30 AM IST. Let us have a look at OV vs AA Dream11 prediction, OV vs AA match prediction, and other match details.
Our newest squad member Mitchell McClenaghan looking sharp in Blue & Gold ⚡️— Otago Cricket (@OtagoVolts) December 22, 2020
With our first Super Smash game only 6️⃣ days away, be sure to plan your summer and get your tickets!
BUY TICKETS | https://t.co/ATokCPb1f2#OurOtago #ChargedUp #SuperSmash pic.twitter.com/EkyCJc6LLW
Otago Volts are set to play their first match of the Super Smash T20 2020-21 and will be hoping to kick start their campaign with a win. With the likes of Hamish Rutherford, Jacob Duffy and Neil Broom in the team, they have gathered a strong squad and could fight for the title. With matches to come thick and fast, Otago will be hoping to find some winning momentum as the league progresses.
Auckland Aces, on the other hand, started off their campaign with a defeat. They played their opener against Wellington which saw them being handed a 4-wicket loss. Sean Solia played a wonderful innings, helping himself to a well-made 76 runs off just 56 balls. Captain Robert ODonnell also played a high-scoring cameo managing 27 runs off just 15 balls. Banking on their innings, Auckland helped themselves to a creditable 176 at the end of the first innings.
However, the Aces' bowlers failed to capitalize on the good batting performance as they leaked runs here and there. Half-centuries from Michael Bracewell and Finn Allen took the match away from Aces as they were handed their first loss. The Aces' will be looking at the match as an opportunity to get back on the winning track.
The Firebirds take victory by four wickets.— Auckland Cricket (@aucklandcricket) December 24, 2020
Round Two for the ACES and HEARTS is in Alexandra, where we take on the Volts and Sparks.#SuperSmashNZ #FollowSuit ⚪️💙🏏 https://t.co/KcuPlB5ZXT
Otago Volts- Matt Bacon, Neil Broom, Max Chu, Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Camden Hawkins, Anaru Kitchen, Nick Kelly, Jarrod McKay, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon, Michael Rae, Nathan Smith
Auckland Aces- Graeme Beghin, Jamie Brown, Mark Chapman, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, Matt McEwan, Colin Munro, Robbie O’Donnell, Will O’Donnell, Glenn Phillips, Ollie Pringle, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson
Wicketkeeper- G. Phillips
Batsmen - N.Broom, W O'Donnell, H. Rutherford, R O'Donnell
Allrounders- S. Solia, N. Smith
Bowlers- M. Rae, J. Duffy, B. Lister, W. Somerville
Captain- G. Phillips or S. Solia
Vice-captain- N. Smith or H. Rutherford
We predict a win for Otago Volts.
Note: The above OV vs AA Dream11 prediction, OV vs AA Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The OV vs AA Dream11 Team and OV vs AA playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.
