OV Vs CS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Plunket Shield 2021 Match Preview

Otago Volts are all set to face Central Stags in the league match of the Plunket Shield. The OV vs CS match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 AM IST from the University Oval, Dunedin on Friday, March 26, 2021. Here is our OV vs CS Dream11 prediction, OV vs CS Dream11 team and OV vs CS playing 11.

OV vs CS Dream11 prediction: OV vs CS match preview

Otago Volts are currently second from the bottom on the points table and will be only eyeing for a win versus the Central Stags in the upcoming match. In 6 matches, the Volts have 1 win, 3 losses and 2 draws and will be desperate for yet another win. Their previous match versus the Auckland Aces ended in a draw and they will look to better their previous result. The squad remains unchanged for the upcoming clash

Central Stags, on the other hand, are a place above them on the points table. They are currently placed fourth on the points table with 2 wins and 3 loss with 1 match ending in no result. They come into the match on the back of a loss against Canterbury. They lost the match by 9 wickets to their opponents and will look to bounce back with a win. Stags have also named an unchanged squad for their clash versus Volts.

OV vs CS live prediction: Squad details for OV vs CS Dream11 team

OV: Hamish Rutherford(c), Anaru Kitchen, Mitch Renwick, Nick Kelly, Dale Phillips, Michael Rippon, Max Chu(w), Matthew Bacon, Travis Muller, Michael Rae, Angus McKenzie, Jarrod McKay.

CS: Greg Hay (captain), Doug Bracewell, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (wicketkeeper), Joey Field, Jayden Lennox, Ben Smith,Brad Schmulian, Blair Tickner, Ray Toole.

OV vs CS match prediction: Top picks for OV vs CS playing 11

Greg Hay

Doug Bracewell

Hamish Rutherford

Anaru Kitchen

OV vs CS Dream11 live: OV vs CS Dream11 team

OV vs CS live: OV vs CS match prediction

As per our OV vs CS Dream11 prediction, CS will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The OV vs CS match prediction and OV vs CS playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The OV vs CS Dream11 team and OV vs CS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: Central Stags / Twitter

