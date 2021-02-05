OV Vs NK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super Smash T20 Match Preview

The Otago Volts will take on Northern Knights in Match 29 of the Super Smash 2020-21 tournament. The OV vs NK match will be played at the University Oval, Dunedin. The OV vs NK live match is scheduled to commence at 7:40 AM IST on Saturday, February 6. Here, we take a look at OV vs NK Dream11 prediction, Ov vs NK live scores, OV vs NK match prediction and OV vs NK playing 11.

OV vs NK Dream11 prediction: OV vs NK live match preview

For Otago, this match is all about finishing the season on a high with the chance of qualifying for the knockout stage done and dusted. Currently, the Volts are at bottom of the points table with just 8 points four matches. They had just 2 wins in the season so far and lost 7 matches and will look to end the season on a high.

For the Knights, win or loss will not matter a lot as they have already qualified for the knockout stage. This match provides them with a chance to test their bench strength before taking on Canterbury in the elimination final. They will definitely look for nothing less than a win and so this match should provide a very entertaining contest.

OV vs NK Dream11 prediction: Squads for probable OV vs NK playing 11

OV: Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Max Chu (wk), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy (c), Mitchell McClenaghan, Michael Rae

NK:Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Kane Williamson, Colin de Grandhomme, Anton Devcich (c), Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Anurag Verma, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

OV vs NK Dream11 prediction: Top picks for OV vs NK Dream11 team

Hamish Rutherford

Tim Seifert

Kane Williamson

Mitchell Santner

OV vs NK match prediction: OV vs NK Dream11 team

OV vs NK live: OV vs NK Dream11 prediction

As per our OV vs NK Dream11 prediction, NK should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The OV vs NK Dream11 prediction, top picks and OV vs NK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The OV vs NK match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Otago Cricket / Instagram

