OV Vs WF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super Smash 2020 Match Preview

The Otago Volts will take on the Wellington Firebirds in Match 15 of the Super Smash 2020 tournament. The OV vs WF match will be played at the University Oval, Dunedin. The OV vs WF live match is scheduled to commence at 7:40 AM IST on Thursday, January 14. Here, we take a look at OV vs WF live scores, OV vs WF match prediction and OV vs WF playing 11.

OV vs WF Dream11 prediction: OV vs WF live match preview

The Firebirds have been in terrific form this season so far and have won all four of their matches in the competition. Thanks to those victories they are currently sitting comfortably at the top of the points table and would like to continue their winning run with a win over the Otago Volts.

The Otago Volts, on the other hand, started off brightly by winning the first two matches in the tournament. However, since then they have lost the next two games due to which they are placed fourth on the points table. They would like to get a win here at their home ground before flying to New Plymouth to play the Central Stags in their next match.

OV vs WF Dream11 prediction: Squads for probable OV vs WF playing 11

OV: Matt Bacon, Neil Broom, Max Chu, Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Camden Hawkins, Anaru Kitchen, Nick Kelly, Jarrod McKay, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon, Michael Rae, Nathan Smith, Llew Johnson, Mitchell McClenaghan

WF: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell (c), Jamie Gibson, Tom Blundell, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Troy Johnson, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett, Iain McPeake

OV vs WF Dream11 prediction: Top picks for OV vs WF Dream11 team

Finn Allen

Devon Conway

James Neesham

Hamish Rutherford

OV vs WF match prediction: OV vs WF Dream11 team

OV vs WF live: OV vs WF match prediction

As per our OV vs WF Dream11 prediction, WF should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The OV vs WF Dream11 prediction, top picks and OV vs WF Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The OV vs WF match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

