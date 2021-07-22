Oval Invincibles Women Beat Manchester Originals In First-ever Game Of The Hundred

The Oval Invincibles made history on Wednesday by defeating Manchester Originals in the first-ever Hundred match. The new 100-ball format was introduced to the world last night with a match between the women's teams of Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals, respectively led by Dane van Niekerk and Kate Cross. The Oval Invincibles won by 5 wickets, courtesy of captain Van Niekerk's unbeaten half-century.

After winning the toss, Manchester Originals opted to bat first and sent Lizelle Lee and Emma Lamb to open the innings. On the other hand, Van Niekerk asked her South African teammate Marizanne Kapp to take the new ball. Kapp bowled her first five balls and gave away just 4 runs, including 3 dots. Van Niekerk asked her to continue as she was finding a bit of nibble. Kapp managed to pick a wicket in her next over of five balls, dismissing Emma Lamb for a duck.

Lizelle Lee stayed on the crease and scored 42 off 39 balls before being dismissed by Tash Farrant. Georgie Boyce, who had joined Lee after the dismissal of Lamb, scored 21 off 19 balls before Mady Villiers picked her wicket on the 48th ball. Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur came in the middle and smashed a quick 16-ball 29 runs for the Manchester Originals at a strike rate of 181.25. Other batters, who followed Kaur, added 27 more runs off the remaining 15 balls to take Manchester Originals to 135/6 in 100 balls.

Van Niekerk and Kapp win match for Invincibles

Meanwhile, the home team lost four wickets in quick succession in the second innings, with Manchester Originals skipper Kate Cross picking three of them. Dane van Niekerk, captain of the Invincibles, took charge and formed a crucial partnership with Marizanne Kapp to take her team from 36/4 in 32 balls to 109/5 in 82 balls. Kapp was bowled out for 38 runs by the world's best T20I bowler, Sophie Ecclestone. Mady Villiers, a young batswoman, joined her skipper in the middle and helped her finish the chase by contributing 16 off 8, including 1 boundary and 1 maximum.

How special was the first EVER @thehundred match tonight! So blessed to be able to be a part of it! 🔥🔥🔥 #TheHundred #ovalinvincibles pic.twitter.com/7h1Bmaa5Ma — Marizanne Kapp (@kappie777) July 21, 2021

The run chase was completed in 98 balls by the Oval Invincibles. Niekerk finished unbeaten on 56 off 42 balls, with a strike rate of 133.33. In the end, the Manchester Originals' defeat could be attributed to a couple of drop catches, including one by India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who dropped Niekerk on 28 at mid-off. Mignon du Preez of South Africa put down Kapp on 22, and to make matters worse, the ball fell over the boundary line, making it a six.

Image: MarizanneKapp/Twitter