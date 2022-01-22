'Overconfidence': Imran Tahir Reveals 'main Reason' Behind India's Defeat To South Africa

After losing the three-match Test series against South Africa, Team India under KL Rahul lost the India vs South Africa ODI series as well. The Proteas defeated India by 7 wickets in the second IND vs SA ODI to take the three-match ODI series 3-0. Following the crushing defeat in the first two ODI's former South Africa spinner, Imran Tahir feels that the Indian cricket team's overconfidence is the biggest reason behind losing both the series.

Imran Tahir on Team India's performance against South Africa

CSK spinner Imran Tahir is currently taking playing for the World Giants team in the Legend Cricket league that is being currently played in Oman. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the event Imran Tahir said, "I don't judge any team but India is a very good side and this South African team is just growing up and India misjudged them and they were overconfidence that they can defeat this team easily and this is the main reason for Indian side defeat,".

He added, "India dominating world cricket in Test and one day both from last 4 to 5 years but this Proteas team played very well and they took good advantage of their home conditions and turned it into victory,".

Speaking about South Africa's win over India, Tahir said, "This is the biggest victory than anything I believe this win is very special as this team is too young and they beat the nation who is dominating both formats for a long time. SA played so well and locked both series".

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Highlights

India batting first got off to a steady start courtesy of KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan. Both the openers put on 69 run stand for the opening wicket before Dhawan was dismissed by Aiden Markram. Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck by Keshav Maharaj, while both Iyer's Shreyas and Venkatesh contributed with 11 and 22 runs respectively. Rishabh Pant played really well to score 85 runs however he failed to reach the three-figure mark. Shardul Thakur and Ravichandran Ashwin provided the late flourish to take the team's total to 287 runs.

South Africa in their run chase got off to a strong start with Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan putting up a century stand for the opening wicket. Malan and De Kock were dismissed for 91 and 78 runs respectively. Indian bowlers failed to insert their dominance with South Africa chasing the target with 7 wickets to spare.

Image: IPL/ Twitter