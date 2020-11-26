OVR Vs AUK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malta Match Preview

Overseas CC will face Atlas UTC Knights CC in the ECS T10 Malta on Thursday, November 26. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club at 1:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our OVR vs AUK match prediction, probable OVR vs AUK playing 11 and OVR vs AUK Dream11 team. OVR vs AUK live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

OVR vs AUK live: OVR vs AUK Dream11 prediction and preview

OVR have made a poor start to their campaign losing both their matches against Southern Crusaders CC on opening day. In the first fixture, OVR batted first and could only make 89 runs from their 10 overs for the loss of one wicket. Southern Crusaders CC chased the target with 17 balls to spare and lost only 3 wickets in the process.

In the second match, OVR did put up a good fight but went down to their opponents by 5 wickets with the match finishing on the last ball. OVR will be looking to put up a better performance and register their first points of the campaign in this meeting.

On the other hand, Atlas UTC Knights CC saw their first game washed out due to rain. However, they beat American University of Malta in their second match to win the full points on offer.

OVR vs AUK Dream11 prediction: Squads for the OVR vs AUK Dream11 team

OVR vs AUK Dream11 prediction: OVR squad for OVR vs AUK Dream11 team

Clyde Palmer (wk), Heinrich Gericke, Sean Byrne, Jurg Hirschi (c), Andy Naudi, Daniel Kniverton, Lee Tuck, Christo Viljoen, Charl Kleinepunte, David Marks, Jack Barritt, James Spackman, Gerald Sant, Deon Vosloo, Dean Stevenson, Ethan Xuereb, Matthew Towns

OVR vs AUK Dream11 prediction: AUK squad for OVR vs AUK Dream11 team

Basil George, Eldhose Mathew, Samuel Sanish Mangat, Asif Sha, Avinash Dileep (wk), Bose Paul, Nithin K Babu, Sujesh K Appu (c), Justin Shaju, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Alameen Begham, Ciril Mathew, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammad, Akash lal Remesan, Nithin Sunny, Ajay John, Muhammad Jameel Subair

OVR vs AUK Dream11 prediction: Top picks from OVR vs AUK playing 11

Heinrich Gericke

Andy Naudi

Manoj Salikumar Panicker

Eldhose Mathew

OVR vs AUK match prediction: OVR vs AUK Dream11 team

OVR vs AUK live: OVR vs AUK Dream11 prediction

As per our OVR vs AUK Dream11 prediction, AUK will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The OVR vs AUK Dream11 prediction, top picks and OVR vs AUK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The OVR vs AUK match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

