OVR Vs AUM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malta Match Preview

Overseas CC will face American University of Malta in the Match 20 of the ECS T10 Malta on Tuesday, December 1. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our OVR vs AUM match prediction, probable OVR vs AUM playing 11 and OVR vs AUM Dream11 team. The OVR vs AUM live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

OVR vs AUM live: OVR vs AUM Dream11 prediction and preview

OVR's chances of qualifying for knockout stage looks is almost one and dusted after losing their all 6 matches in the tournament so far. They are yet to register a win and with the way the team has performed so far in the tournament, it looks unlikely that they will go on to win the upcoming match.

On the other hand, AUM are just above them on the points table and recently registered their first win of the tournament by beating Msida Warriors CC by 2 wickets in a match that went onto the last ball. The victory definitely was a confidence booster for the sie and they will look to continue their winning run in the match.

OVR vs AUM Dream11 prediction: Squads for the OVR vs AUM Dream11 team

OVR vs AUM Dream11 prediction: OVR squad for OVR vs AUM Dream11 team

Clyde Palmer (wk), Daniel Kniverton, Heinrich Gericke, Jurg Hirschi (c), Andy Naudi, Lee Tuck, Deon Vosloo, Christo Viljoen, Ethan Xuereb, Gerald Sant, Jack Barritt, Sean Byrne, Charl Kleinepunte, David Marks, James Spackman, Dean Stevenson, Matthew Towns

OVR vs AUM Dream11 prediction: AUM squad for OVR vs AUM Dream11 team

Abhishek Prajapati, Zoheb Malek, Darshit Patankar (wk), Saneesh Kumar, Mittul Patel, Jitesh Kumar Patel (c), Nishit Bhatt, Amandeep Ralhan, Shubham Patel, Prithvi Chauhan, Tarak Shah, Ravi Paul, Darshanik Gohil, Asif Ali Khan, Girish Bapathu, Akhil Konda, Shiv Singh, Rammohan Gardas, Deepak Singh.

OVR vs AUM Dream11 prediction: Top picks for OVR vs AUM playing 11

Heinrich Gericke

Andy Naudi

Zoheb Malek

Shubham Patel

OVR vs AUM match prediction: OVR vs AUM Dream11 team

OVR vs AUM live: OVR vs AUM Dream11 prediction

As per our OVR vs AUM Dream11 prediction, AUM will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The OVR vs AUM Dream11 prediction, top picks and OVR vs AUM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The OVR vs AUM match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

