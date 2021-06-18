OVR Vs SKI Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Malta 2021 Live Stream Details

Match 19 of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Overseas and the Super Kings at the Marsa Sports Complex. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Friday, June 18. Here is our OVR vs SKI Dream11 prediction, OVR vs SKI Dream11 team, OVR vs SKI scorecard and OVR vs SKI opener.

OVR vs SKI match preview

This is the contest between the top two teams in Group B. Overseas are second on the points table having played just two matches so far. They overcame the challenge from Mater Dei beating them by 60 runs and 10 wickets respectively. Super Kings on the other hand are the table-toppers having won all their four matches to date. They started off with a win over Swieqi United, however, they were ruthless against the Gozo team who they handed a trashing defeat by 194 runs and 92 runs respectively.

Mater Dei has a huge task in hand to beat the inform team, while Super Kings will look to carry on the strong start and register yet another comfortable win. Speaking about the tournament 10 teams will be competing in 48 matches over 12 days. Group A consists of Atlas UTC Knights, American University of Malta, Royal Strikers and Southern Crusaders. On the other hand Group B features teams like Mater Dei, Gozo, Overseas, Super Kings, Swieqi United.

OVR vs SKI weather report and pitch report

The condition will be sunny during the match with rain not expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the OVR vs SKI prediction.

Coming to the pitch for the pitch the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest.

OVR vs SKI player record

For the Overseas team, the performance of Charl Klinepunte and Jurg Hirschi will be key in this contest. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the upcoming fixtures and help them keep hold of an unbeaten start. On the other hand, Super Kings will look up to Ashok Bishnoi and Arun Prasath to do well for the team and guide them to win. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

OVR vs SKI Dream11 team

OVR vs SKI Dream11 prediction

As per our OVR vs SKI Dream11 prediction, SKI will come out on top in this contest.

Note The OVR vs SKI player record and as a result, the OVR vs SKI best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The OVR vs SKI Dream11 team and OVR vs SKI Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

