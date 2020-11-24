OVR Vs SOC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malta Match Preview

Overseas CC will face Southern Crusaders CC in the ECS T10 Malta on Tuesday, November 24. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club, Malta at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our OVR vs SOC match prediction, probable OVR vs SOC playing 11 and OVR vs SOC Dream11 team. The OVR vs SOC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

OVR vs SOC live: OVR vs SOC Dream11 prediction and preview

The tournament will witness six teams American University of Malta, Knight Kings CC, Marsa CC, Msida Warriors CC, Overseas CC and Southern Crusaders CC playing each other in 33 T10 matches for over nine days. The OVR vs SOC match is the first match of the series and they will be looking to hit the ground running with a win. This match also provides an excellent opportunity for players from both the team to show off their skills. Fans can expect an exciting contest between two sides.

OVR vs SOC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the OVR vs SOC Dream11 team

OVR vs SOC Dream11 prediction: OVR squad for OVR vs SOC Dream11 team

Clyde Palmer, Heinrich Gericke, Daniel Kniverton, Deon Vosloo, Lee Tuck, Charl Kleinepunte, Jurg Hirschi, Christo Viljoen, Jack Barritt, Dean Stevenson, Matthew Towns, Sean Byrne, Andy Naudi, David Marks, Ethan Xuereb, Gerald Sant, James Spackman.

OVR vs SOC Dream11 prediction: SOC squad for OVR vs SOC Dream11 team

Ishantha Kariyawasam, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Indika Thilan Perera, Jamadiul Hossain, Michael Goonetilleke, Eardley Chandiram, Zeeshan Yousaf, Jojo Thomas, Ezhag Masih, Muhammad Bilal, Angelo Delardon, Gopal Thakur, Gaurav Maithani, Royal Butt, Lakshitha Senavirathna.

OVR vs SOC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for OVR vs SOC playing 11

Jurg Hirschi

Heinrich Gericke

Lee Tuck

Michael Goonetilleke

OVR vs SOC match prediction: OVR vs SOC Dream11 team

OVR vs SOC live: OVR vs SOC Dream11 prediction

As per our OVR vs SOC Dream11 prediction, OVR will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The OVR vs SOC Dream11 prediction, top picks and OVR vs SOC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The OVR vs SOC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

