With the Indian team's 1st Test match against South Africa just around the corner, Cricket South Africa (CSA) have just announced that their star pacer Anrich Nortje has been ruled out for all of the three-Test matches. They also announced that there will be no player replacing him in the squad. It will come as a huge blow to the Proteas team but they should manage as they have another seven pace bowlers in their 20-member squad. CSA said that Nortje was out owing to a 'persistent injury' but did not divulge any information as to how long he will be out.

"Proteas bowler, Anrich Nortje, has been ruled out of the three-match, Betway Test series against India, due to a persistent injury. He has unfortunately not recovered adequately for the expected Test match bowling loads and is currently consulting with specialists to manage and advise on his recovery. No replacement will be brought in," CSA said in their statement. "The Proteas have commenced their final preparation ahead of the first match starting on Boxing Day. It is the Test team's first series since their successful tour to the West Indies in July of this year, where they won the series two-nil," CSA added.

South Africa's 20 member Test squad

Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj. Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen. Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman. Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.

India's injury issues

The Indian team too have some injury issues of their own with the Test squad's vice-captain Rohit Sharma out with an injury of the three-match Test series against South Africa. He suffered a left hamstring injury earlier during training, prior to the team's departure for South Africa. But he is expected to make it back in time to lead India in the three-match ODI series. Ravindra Jadeja is also out with an injury but his return time is unknown. Also on India's injury list are Shubman Gill and Axar Patel and their return date is also currently not known.