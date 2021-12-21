Last Updated:

IND VS SA: Pacer Anrich Nortje Ruled Out Of South Africa's Test Series Against India

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have just announced that their star pacer Anrich Nortje has been ruled out for all of the three-Test matches against India.

Written By
Prithvi Virmani
Anrich Nortje

Image: @CSA/Twitter


With the Indian team's 1st Test match against South Africa just around the corner, Cricket South Africa (CSA) have just announced that their star pacer Anrich Nortje has been ruled out for all of the three-Test matches. They also announced that there will be no player replacing him in the squad. It will come as a huge blow to the Proteas team but they should manage as they have another seven pace bowlers in their 20-member squad. CSA said that Nortje was out owing to a 'persistent injury' but did not divulge any information as to how long he will be out.

"Proteas bowler, Anrich Nortje, has been ruled out of the three-match, Betway Test series against India, due to a persistent injury. He has unfortunately not recovered adequately for the expected Test match bowling loads and is currently consulting with specialists to manage and advise on his recovery. No replacement will be brought in," CSA said in their statement. "The Proteas have commenced their final preparation ahead of the first match starting on Boxing Day. It is the Test team's first series since their successful tour to the West Indies in July of this year, where they won the series two-nil," CSA added.

South Africa's 20 member Test squad

Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj. Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen. Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman. Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.

India's injury issues

The Indian team too have some injury issues of their own with the Test squad's vice-captain Rohit Sharma out with an injury of the three-match Test series against South Africa. He suffered a left hamstring injury earlier during training, prior to the team's departure for South Africa. But he is expected to make it back in time to lead India in the three-match ODI series. Ravindra Jadeja is also out with an injury but his return time is unknown. Also on India's injury list are Shubman Gill and Axar Patel and their return date is also currently not known.

READ | India tour of South Africa: CSA Chief Medical Officer explains how SA is instituting 'world class standards' in safety for visiting teams
READ | BCCI to clear India tour of South Africa despite Omicron scare; deems CSA's bio-bubble safe
READ | CSA thanks BCCI for confirming India's tour of SA; 'Kept the light of hope alive'
READ | India tour of South Africa: Dean Elgar to lead Proteas as CSA announce 21-member squad
READ | Ahead of IND vs SA series, CSA postpones domestic matches over COVID fears
Tags: Anrich Nortje, India, South Africa
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com