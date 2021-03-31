PAD Vs LON Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Venice Match Preview

Padova are all set to face Lonigo in Match 12 of the ECS T10 Venice 2021. The PAD vs LON match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Venezia Cricket Ground on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Here is our PAD vs LON Dream11 prediction, PAD vs LON Dream11 team and PAD vs LON playing 11. The PAD vs LON live streaming will be available on FanCode.

PAD vs LON Dream11 prediction: PAD vs LON match preview

Padova are not having a great tournament, so far winning 1 and losing 3 matches from four matches played so far in the tournament. Padova crushed Roya by 44 runs, however, in their very next match they suffered defeat at the hands of Trentino Aquila by 9 runs.

For Lonigo this will be their second match of the campaign as well as the day. They play their first match versus Royal Cricket Padova and will be hoping to win both the matches and finish the day on a high. This is yet another exciting contest to watch out for. Padova would want to turn things around against newcomers Lonigo and also boost their net run rate by winning this match by a huge margin.

PAD vs LON live prediction: Squad details for PAD vs LON Dream11 team

PAD: Nuwan Sameera, Damith Kosala, Akash Handun, Nissanka Kuda, Ghulam Abbas, Cresley Fernando, Salinda Kodikara, Prabath Marasingha, Sampath Ungamannadige, Tharuka Rodrigo, Anton Costa, Kalum Warnakulasuriya, Ramesh Silva, Asad Ali, Nishendra Rodrigo, Ranil Fernando.

LON: Vijay Kumar, Gurbhajan Singh, Sagheer Hussain, Sandeep Singh, Rohit Adia, Neeraj Bhatia, Gurjeet Kundlas, Harmesh Lal, Bhavneet Singh, Rupwinder Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh, Satvir Singh, Balwinder Singh, Ranjit Singh, Kamaljeet Singh.

PAD vs LON match prediction: Top picks for PAD vs LON playing 11

Damith Kosala

Nuwan Sameera

Sagheer Hussain

Vijay Kumar

PAD vs LON Dream11 live: PAD vs LON Dream11 team

PAD vs LON live: PAD vs LON match prediction

As per our PAD vs LON Dream11 prediction, PAD will come out on top in this contest.

