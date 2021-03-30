PAD Vs TRA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Venice Match Preview

Padova are all set to face Trentino Aquila in Match 7 of the ECS T10 Venice 2021. The PAD vs TRA match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM IST from the Venezia Cricket Ground on Monday, March 30, 2021. Here is our PAD vs TRA Dream11 prediction, PAD vs TRA Dream11 team and PAD vs TRA playing 11. The PAD vs TRA live streaming will be available on FanCode.

This is the second match of the day for Padova who will be eyeing to finish the day on a high by winning the match. Going by their performance in the tournament so far as they lost both their Day 1 fixtures to Venezia. They lost the first match by 10 wickets, while in the second match, they were beaten by 8 wickets.

On the other hand, Trentino Aquila have one win and one loss in the tournament so far. They defeated Royal Cricket Padova by 7 runs in match one of the competition, Royal Cricket Padova bounced back to beat the same opponent by 7 wickets in the second fixture between these two teams. This should be a good contest to watch out for.

PAD: Nuwan Sameera, Damith Kosala, Akash Handun, Nissanka Kuda, Ghulam Abbas, Cresley Fernando, Salinda Kodikara, Prabath Marasingha, Sampath Ungamannadige, Tharuka Rodrigo, Anton Costa, Kalum Warnakulasuriya, Ramesh Silva, Asad Ali, Nishendra Rodrigo, Ranil Fernando.

TRA: Hamza Mohammad, Hassan Tahir, Hussain Tahir, Kamran Zaman, Muhammad Arslan, Muhammad Waseem Asghar, Suleman Muhammad, Tahir Mehmood, Umer Razaq, Usman Arshad, Ali Saqib Arshad, Aqib Mohammad, Awais Asghar, Atif Saleem Raza, Awais Ashiq, Gurpreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Waqas Asghar, Muhammad Zaka Ullah Khan, Rameez Mohammad, Saeed Asghar, Zeeshan Javaid Muhammad, Abdul Qayyum, Kamran Hussain, Mazhar Waheed Abbasi

As per our PAD vs TRA Dream11 prediction, PAD will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PAD vs TRA match prediction and PAD vs TRA playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PAD vs TRA Dream11 team and PAD vs TRA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

