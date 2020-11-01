PAHK Vs HKCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hong Kong T20 Premier League Live

Pakistan Association of Hong Kong will battle it out with Hong Kong Cricket Club in the Hong Kong Premier League T20 on Sunday, November 1. The match will be played at the Hong Kong Cricket Club at 11:30 am IST. Here is a look at our PAHK vs HKCC match prediction, probable PAHK vs HKCC playing 11 and PAHK vs HKCC Dream11 team.

PAHK vs HKCC live: PAHK vs HKCC Dream11 prediction and preview

PAHK made a winning start to the tournament by coming out on top in their opening fixture against United Services Recreation Club by 5 wickets. PAHK bowlers performed really well as they bowled out their opponents for just 119 runs. Chasing 120 runs for the win, PAHK lost early wickets but Babar Hayat (39 runs) and Yasim Murtaza (31 runs) ensured that the target was chased down without much trouble.

KCC leapt to the top of the points table last weekend, while PACC opened their campaign with a win. This means that there is plenty at stake for all 4 sides this Sunday, as we enter Week 3 of the #PLT20. Read on to learn more:https://t.co/Atrsn9ofv8@FanCode #HKCricket pic.twitter.com/RCx03S2SZu — Cricket Hong Kong (@CricketHK) October 30, 2020

On the other hand, HKCC suffered a loss in their previous match losing to Kowloon Cricket Club by 3 wickets. Batting first, HKCC could only muster 137/9, thanks to some big hitting at the end from Luke Jones (46 not out). With such a low total to defend, it was left to the bowlers to get them back in the match.

After a terrific innings with the bat, Jones delivered with the ball as well, picking up 3 wickets. His efforts weren't enough for his side as Aizaz Khan (81*) guided his team to the win.

PAHK vs HKCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the PAHK vs HKCC Dream11 team

PAHK vs HKCC Dream11 prediction: PAHK squad for PAHK vs HKCC Dream11 team

Zeeshan Ali, Babar Hayat, Mohammad Rawaid-Etesham, Daniel Bukhari, Mohammad Sajjad, Anas Khan, Hamed Khan, Tanwir Afzal, Yasim Murtaza, Mudassar Hussain, Muhammad Balal, Ali Naeem, Aliyan Zahir Mohammad, Ehsan Nawaz, Manjinder Singh, Nasrulla Rana, Ishtiaq Muhammad, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Arbaz Khan

PAHK vs HKCC Dream11 prediction: HKCC squad for PAHK vs HKCC Dream11 team

Jamie Atkinson, Max Cotter, Nizakat Khan, Ninad Shah, Martin Coetzee, Rahul Sharma, Ryan Buckley, Alex Nash, Kinchit Shah, Haroon Arshad, Luke Jones, Jack Metters, Adil Mehmood, Charlie Wallis, Elliot Scrivener, Martin Versfeld, Ayush Shukla, Eliott Andrews

PAHK vs HKCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for PAHK vs HKCC Dream11 team

Yasim Murtaza

Babar Hayat

Luke Jones

Jamie Atkinson

PAHK vs HKCC match prediction: PAHK vs HKCC Dream11 team

PAHK vs HKCC live: PAHK vs HKCC Dream11 prediction

As per our PAHK vs HKCC Dream11 prediction, PAHK will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The PAHK vs HKCCDream11 prediction, top picks and PAHK vs HKCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PAHK vs HKCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

