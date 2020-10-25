PAHK Vs USRC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Hong Kong T20 Premier League Live

Pakistan Association of Hong Kong (PAHK) will square off against United Services Recreation Club (USRC) in the Hong Kong Premier League T20 Tournament. The match will be played on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Here's the PAHK vs USRC Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and other details of the match.

PAHK vs USRC live: PAHK vs USRC Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong

Date: Sunday, October 25, 2020

Time: 11.30 AM IST

PAHK vs USRC live: PAHK vs USRC Dream11 prediction and preview

The #PLT20 is now live!



Watch live and for free on @FanCode in India, and on YouTube in rest of the world:#DLSWvHKCC: https://t.co/uFjyuWzY9O — Cricket Hong Kong (@CricketHK) October 18, 2020

This is the fourth match of the 20-over format of the Hong Kong Premier League tournament. The two sides have come up against each other on one occasion, with Pakistan Association of Hong Kong defeating United Services Recreation Club by nine wickets. USRC set a target of 85 runs, which the PAHK achieved with the loss of one wicket only.

PAHK vs USRC Dream11 team news

Pakistan Association of Hong Kong: Zeeshan Ali, Babar Hayat, Mohammad Rawaid-Etesham, Daniel Bukhari, Mohammad Sajjad, Anas Khan, Hamed Khan, Tanwir Afzal, Yasim Murtaza, Mudassar Hussain, Muhammad Balal, Ali Naeem, Aliyan Zahir Mohammad, Ehsan Nawaz, Manjinder Singh, Nasrulla Rana, Ishtiaq Muhammad, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Arbaz Khan

United Services Recreation Club: Shahid Wasif, Muhammad Umar, Ahsan Abbasi, Skhawat Ali, Zakir Hayat, Muhammad Awais-Sr, Imran Arif, Akbar Khan, Muhammad Awais Jr, Harcharan Preet Honny Singh, Muhammad Ehsan, Zaman Muhayam, Sheryar Khan, Shan Raja, Mahroof Hussain, Gandeep Sandu, Asif Jahangir, Ali Mohammad.

PAHK vs USRC playing 11

Wicketkeeper: Shahid Wasif

Batsmen: Babar Hayat, Daniel Bukhari, Ahsan Abbasi, Zakir Hayat

All-rounders: Tanwir Afzal, Akbar Khan

Bowlers: Muhammad Ehsan, Sheryar Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Manjinder Singh

PAHK vs USRC match prediction and top picks

Pakistan Association of Hong Kong: Ehsan Nawaz (c), Babar Hayat

United Services Recreation Club: Ahsan Abbasi (vc), Ehsan Nawaz

PAHK vs USRC match prediction

Pakistan Association of Hong Kong start off as the favourites to win the tie.

Note: The PAHK vs USRC match prediction is based on our own analysis. The PAHK vs USRC playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

