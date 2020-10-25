PAHK Vs USRC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Hong Kong T20 Premier League Live

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Pakistan Association of Hong Kong (PAHK) will square off against United Services Recreation Club (USRC) in the Hong Kong Premier League T20 Tournament. The match will be played on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Here's the PAHK vs USRC Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and other details of the match.
Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Date: Sunday, October 25, 2020
Time: 11.30 AM IST
The #PLT20 is now live!— Cricket Hong Kong (@CricketHK) October 18, 2020
Watch live and for free on @FanCode in India, and on YouTube in rest of the world:#DLSWvHKCC: https://t.co/uFjyuWzY9O
This is the fourth match of the 20-over format of the Hong Kong Premier League tournament. The two sides have come up against each other on one occasion, with Pakistan Association of Hong Kong defeating United Services Recreation Club by nine wickets. USRC set a target of 85 runs, which the PAHK achieved with the loss of one wicket only.
Pakistan Association of Hong Kong: Zeeshan Ali, Babar Hayat, Mohammad Rawaid-Etesham, Daniel Bukhari, Mohammad Sajjad, Anas Khan, Hamed Khan, Tanwir Afzal, Yasim Murtaza, Mudassar Hussain, Muhammad Balal, Ali Naeem, Aliyan Zahir Mohammad, Ehsan Nawaz, Manjinder Singh, Nasrulla Rana, Ishtiaq Muhammad, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Arbaz Khan
United Services Recreation Club: Shahid Wasif, Muhammad Umar, Ahsan Abbasi, Skhawat Ali, Zakir Hayat, Muhammad Awais-Sr, Imran Arif, Akbar Khan, Muhammad Awais Jr, Harcharan Preet Honny Singh, Muhammad Ehsan, Zaman Muhayam, Sheryar Khan, Shan Raja, Mahroof Hussain, Gandeep Sandu, Asif Jahangir, Ali Mohammad.
Wicketkeeper: Shahid Wasif
Batsmen: Babar Hayat, Daniel Bukhari, Ahsan Abbasi, Zakir Hayat
All-rounders: Tanwir Afzal, Akbar Khan
Bowlers: Muhammad Ehsan, Sheryar Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Manjinder Singh
Pakistan Association of Hong Kong: Ehsan Nawaz (c), Babar Hayat
United Services Recreation Club: Ahsan Abbasi (vc), Ehsan Nawaz
Pakistan Association of Hong Kong start off as the favourites to win the tie.
