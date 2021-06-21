'Pains Me To Say It': Kevin Pietersen Says ICC Shouldn't Hold Big One-off Matches In UK

Aghast with the intense and unsparing spells of rains in Southampton, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen 'painfully' remarked that a game as important as the World Test Championship (WTC) should not be played in the United Kingdom. Pietersen's remarks came as rains play a spoilsport in the ongoing WTC final between India and New Zealand causing delays in play and having abandoned two days of play now. The ICC has been facing the wrath of netizens for organizing the marquee final in the UK as the weather renders constant breaks throughout the match so far.

"It pains me to say it, but a ONE-OFF & incredibly important cricket game should NOT be played in the UK," tweeted Kevin Pietersen on Monday evening as heavy rains caused suspension of play on Day 3 as well.

After two years of home and away series, New Zealand and India came out on top of eight Test-playing nations in the final bout for the Test mace and the inaugural World Test Championship title. The one-off Test, an idea which has been criticised by many including India's Head Coach Ravi Shastri, has now lost two days of play and frequent interruptions on the only day that play was possible. While there is a reserve day in place in case the match fails to be completed in the first five days, it is highly unlikely to compensate for the two days lost now. In which case, if there is a draw the title will be shared by India and New Zealand.

Pietersen proposes another venue for WTC final

In another tweet, Pietersen suggested that Dubai could be a plausible host for a one-off WTC final match. Highlighting the neutral venue, high-class stadium, guaranteed weather and 'excellent' training facilities, Pietersen made a special mention of the UAE being a travel hub.

India vs New Zealand WTC Final 2021 so far

Team India were bundled out for 217 as Kyle Jamieson wreaked havoc against Kohli & Co, picking his fifth five-wicket haul which included the prized wickets of India skipper Virat Kohli, who could not add to his overnight score of 44 and fell short of a well-deserved 26th Test half-century, and Rishabh Pant. India was bowled out in the 93rd over shortly after lunch.

Tom Latham and Devon Conway opened the batting for New Zealand and provided a solid start with a partnership of 70 runs. Latham was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin for 30 off 104 balls. Conway remained on the pitch and batted his way out to score the first half-century of the match. Conway scored 54 runs before being dismissed by Ishant Sharma right before the end of play on Day 3. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor will resume batting for the Kiwis on Tuesday now after no play was possible on Monday.